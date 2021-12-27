Money. Masks. The struggle for equality. Some of the biggest issues Forsyth County faced this year.

For Winston-Salem and Forsyth County governments, much of the year revolved around the community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, whether that meant deciding on whether to hold the annual fair, or starting the process for divvying out more than $120 million in federal stimulus funds meant to offset the economic effects of the coronavirus.
But the year was not without other significant developments, including the city passing non-discrimination measures for gay and transgender people, an apology for racism, and, on the county’s part, significant advances on building a new county courthouse and selecting a new agency to coordinate mental health services.
The year got off to a start with the announcement that, together, the city and county would collect more than $12 million in federal money to help people pay their rent and utility bills as they dealt with the pandemic.
While housing advocates like the Housing Justice Now group hailed the money as a potential game-changer for economically-squeezed tenants, the speed, or alleged lack of it, became an issue as the year progressed.
Then, in the middle of summer, a fresh controversy arose when local court officials reportedly told workers from the county Department of Social Services that they could no longer help tenants facing eviction hearings get in-court assistance in signing up for the rental assistance program paid for out of the federal funds.
Although there were disputes about which officials said or did what, the bottom line for tenants was that, if they wanted to get help applying for the rental assistance, they had to connect with a social worker in the hallway outside of the small claims court in the Forsyth County Government Center.
Fairly certain
A lot of the COVID-19 attention focused on the city and county responses to masking, and in no arena did that draw more attention than with the annual fair.
As hard as it is now to believe, there was a time in May when it looked like life was moving more or less back to normal. Cases were down, vaccinations were rising, and on May 13, the Centers for Disease Control said people with their shots could go mask-free in most situations, with local governments following suit.
It didn't last: By July, COVID-19 cases were surging and mask restrictions started coming back. That put the city in a serious bind: The 2020 fair had been cancelled because of the pandemic, and the city was looking to bring back the fair in 2021.
A debate erupted between those on the city council who simply wanted to cancel the fair and a larger faction that led a 5-3 vote to go on with the Carolina Classic Fair on the arguments that people needed to get out, and that people who weren't vaccinated shouldn't hold back those who had gotten their shots.
Still, the city imposed tougher rules for the fair than were proposed at first, with a masking-indoors requirement replaced by a masking-at-all-times rule.
When the fair was held, many people ignored the mask mandate and little enforcement was visible. Still, city officials called the fair a success, and blamed the 37% drop in attendance from 2019 on the weather more than any COVID-19 fears.
The fair wasn't the only city or county function to see the impact of the coronavirus. In May, city officials said that the pandemic hampered recruitment and training for lifeguards at the city pools, leading to breaks in swimming to keep the staff from getting too stretched.
Later in the year, the Winston-Salem Transit Authority had to cut back on bus service thanks to the coronavirus-influenced labor shortage that impacted employers all over, both public and private.
Meanwhile, the supply-chain crimps brought on by the pandemic had county officials scrambling in October to relieve an ambulance shortage. National ambulance makers were saying the shortage would go on well into 2022.
The city spent much of 2021 under a largely voluntary mask mandate.
Mayor Allen Joines announced Oct. 29 that he would lift the mandate if the city reached a COVID-19 positive infection rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks, with fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over a five-day average. But the city never reached that benchmark.
Helping hands
As Winston-Salem and Forsyth County grappled with how to spend huge piles of coronavirus stimulus and relief funds, there were plenty of organizations out there with ideas on how to spend the money.
The funds are coming to the city and county from the American Rescue Plan Act, known as ARPA in government circles
The two local governments took different approaches to spending decisions. The county invited community groups and others to apply for funding in categories that included business grants, water and sewer, affordable housing, gun violence and crime prevention, workforce development and education, arts and tourism, rental and utility payment assistance and public health assistance.
With some of the bigger categories of spending yet to be addressed, the main spending effort that had actually been approved by December was an anti-crime plan through the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
Community groups hoping for ARPA money to fund their own crime-prevention efforts are now in a wait-and-see phase. The county is currently investigating the Cure Violence anti-crime plan that uses the strategies of disease control to tackle crime. County officials say the community groups may share in that approach.
On the other hand, the county referred affordable housing applications to Winston-Salem, on the grounds that the city is more closely involved in housing efforts.
The city didn't ask groups to submit applications for ARPA money. Winston-Salem is instead developing priorities and will send out proposal requests based on those priorities.
So far, the city has designated $3 million to make grants to small businesses and nonprofits.
Race and gender
An ordinance to forbid discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender expression and even protected hairstyles won unanimous passage from the Winston-Salem City Council in March, when the rules were written to apply only to city operations and employees.
Even then, city administrators were asked to see about extending the rules to beyond city hall. With the passage of the city budget in June, the rules were extended to cover companies that the city contracts with, and in August to the private sector throughout the city.
City officials said most of the new rules don't kick in until Jan. 1, but city officials said they were told of three complaints that can be investigated once the new rules take effect and the city has staff on board to investigate.
While the city formally apologized for its role in slavery and racial discrimination in an April resolution, a group of Black firefighters persisted in their claims that their department continues to be plagued with discrimination.
The city resolution, which passed 7-1, took note of past urban-renewal efforts that it said were misguided. The resolution also endorsed a federal bill to study reparations.
The firefighters who allege racism in the Winston-Salem Fire Department call themselves Omnibus. In January, a city study prompted by their complaints concluded that while the department as a whole was not racist, more training on diversity was needed because of allegations of individual acts of racism.
Some of the firefighters then sued the city in federal court in February, repeating many of the allegations of discrimination they had brought up in 2020. By April, the city was asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit, in part because many of the allegations did not involve those who had filed suit.
A judge recommended in early December that the court grant the city's motion to dismiss, but action had not taken place by mid-December.
Courting progress
It was a year of significant advances on some major downtown projects, with construction getting well underway on a new courthouse and progress on the new Kaleideum and Merschel Park developments downtown.
The $84 million project to build a new courthouse made its first impact on downtown drivers in February, when Patterson Avenue was closed near the Forsyth County Government Center for the duration of the work.
Two companies, Balfour Beatty and Samet Corp., are partnering to put up the courthouse, which will be about 50% larger than the existing one. The courthouse is slated for completion in the spring of 2023. By the end of 2021, the steel girders, which will be the backbone of the building, rose from the site.
Summer brought the groundbreaking downtown of the new Kaleideum building, which will rise on the location of the former sheriff's office building on the south end of the downtown plaza that will be called Merschel Park.
The $29 million project will give a new home to Kaleideum, which was formed in 2016 by the merger of SciWorks and the Children's Museum of Winston-Salem. Forsyth County is paying for the construction, but a separate fund-raising campaign is providing money for interior exhibits and features.
The building could be finished in the fall of 2023, officials said.
Speaking of Merschel Park, the city of Winston-Salem took over the lead on building the planned downtown park in November when the city's previous agreement with a developer expired.
Meanwhile, some 216 acres of land on Belews Lake was purchased by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, who planned to turn it into a park. A 2015 parks and open space plan for the county called the northeastern section under-served in terms of parks.
Later in the year, the North Carolina General Assembly earmarked $3 million to advance construction on the park.
The General Assembly also set aside $23 million for improvements at Smith Reynolds Airport, money that will go for terminal improvements, hangar maintenance and construction, taxiway and ramp projects along with other things. During the year, Forsyth Technical Community College also completed a $16 million aviation training center near the airport.
Changes
A new jail health provider and a new coordinator for the county's mental health services were put in place during 2021 by Forsyth County.
Ongoing concerns with Cardinal Innovations, which oversaw the delivery of mental health and other related services, had Forsyth County officials planning a switch in 2021 to Partners Behavioral Health Management.
With a laundry list of complaints against Cardinal — ranging from gaps in service to lower levels of care — the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted March 4 to go with Partners instead.
The transition would take months to complete. In August, the county received final state approval for the switch. Partners became the county's provider Nov. 1.
In May, the county made another significant switch when it picked NaphCare Inc. to provide health care services at the jail, replacing Wellpath, which had come under fire after five inmates died in jail-related incidents during the company's tenure. Wellpath, formerly known as Correct Care Solutions LLC, had provided health services at the jail since 2009.
The most controversial of those deaths was that of John Neville, a Greensboro man who died at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health in December 2019 after experiencing medical distress at the jail. A Wellpath nurse and five onetime detention five officers were charged with involuntary manslaughter in his death. During public protests that followed, there were repeated calls to replace Wellpath as the jail health provider.
Meanwhile, when approving the deal with NaphCare, Forsyth County also included a 10-month behavioral health addition to the contract. Its advocates said that had the potential to improve inmates' lives with mental health treatment.
Breaking camp
An Akron Drive "tent city" occupied by homeless people generated headlines during 2021, culminating with the dismantling of the camp after a man was found dead on the site.
The homeless camp was on city-owned land near the Patterson Avenue bridge for months, but police officers descended on the property in mid-March and told the residents they had to be out by the end of the next day.
Complaints had arisen about trash on the property and alleged crime.
The action upset residents of the camp and folks who had begun bringing food and other donated items to distribute to the dozen or so people who were living in tents on the wooded site.
Members of the Winston-Salem City Council intervened and the shutdown was temporarily averted. Organizations that help the homeless visited the camp to suggest other shelter and services.
Then, in late April, word came that a man staying at the camp had been found dead there. The city stopped people from going onto the site and brought in an excavator to clean out what was left after the encampment's residents left.
The backdrop of the story was ongoing concern over how the coronavirus pandemic was affecting the homeless population.
Tangled woods
Forsyth County officials had no idea what was about to hit them last July when they set up a vote on moving forward with plans to build a $5 million event center at Tanglewood Park to host agricultural shows, concerts and other events.
It turned out that people who live nearby didn't like the idea.
People said that an event center would destroy their placid neighborhoods with traffic and trouble. But neighbors were anything but placid when they gathered in large numbers at the Red Barn at Tanglewood to denounce the project.
Voters had approved the construction of an event center in a 2016 bond referendum for parks and recreation, although they didn't specify where it would go.
The county quickly backtracked in the face of the massive opposition, and pulled the plug on the idea of building the center at Tanglewood.
