Monkeypox spread likely to continue for months — and in various communities

A local infectious diseases expert cautioned Tuesday that monkeypox has the potential to spread beyond the communities that have been hardest hit so far.

"This is not a disease that will just stay in just one particular group in our community," said Dr. David Priest with Novant Health Inc.

"This is a community problem for all of us, so while we're targeting particular groups with these (treatment) resources right now, we have to prepare to have those resources available more broadly as supplies of the vaccine increase."

Doctors say monkeypox has thus far spread largely among gay and bisexual men and transgender people.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are filled with fluid before scabbing over.

Forsyth County health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday there has not been a confirmed local case.

There have been at least 111 cases in North Carolina as of Tuesday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.

About half of the cases have been reported in Mecklenburg County. The Davidson and Guilford health departments have cited at least one confirmed case in those counties.

Priest said an increase in monkeypox cases is likely to continue for weeks and months ahead, "although it won't be uncontrolled, wild case growth like we saw with COVID."

"We may get to a situation where it becomes endemic in the population, and we have to deal with it periodically," he said.

How it spreads

Monkeypox is transmitted person-to-person through direct, skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, through bodily fluids or through prolonged exposure to respiratory secretions.

Free vaccine is available for people who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days; men who have sex with men; and transgender individuals who have had multiple partners in the last 14 days in an area where the virus is spreading.

Also now eligible are gay or bisexual men or transgender individuals who report any of the following in the last 90 days:

Having multiple sex partners or anonymous sex

Being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection

Receiving medications to prevent HIV infection (PrEP).

"These are the groups where we are seeing the most cases right now," Priest said in discussing which groups are being prioritized for limited monkeypox vaccine and treatment.

DHHS said more than 60% of monkeypox cases reported in North Carolina have been in Black men.

"Sometimes, this has been labeled as a sexually transmitted infection. This is not one of them," Priest said.

Monkeypox can be transmitted through sex because of the prolonged skin-to-skin contact, he added. But other kinds of prolonged contact also could spread the virus.

Severity of cases

Health care experts say that monkeypox has not led to significant hospitalizations or deaths

"This particular strain of monkeypox, thankfully, has not ... caused many deaths, and we have not seen a death in our healthcare system and we have not hospitalized a patient with monkeypox," Priest said.

"Most of the cases in our system have been milder clinically, and people have been able to recover at home.

"It doesn't mean that people can't have severe symptoms, with skin lesions that can be very painful."

Priest said there is a level of disappointment in the healthcare community with the recent spread of monkeypox.

"This is not a virus we knew nothing about," Priest said. "This virus has been around for a long time."

Testing already existed, vaccine already existed and treatment already existed, even though it was for smallpox, he pointed out.

"We could have gotten on top of this sooner," Priest said.

Forsyth status

The Forsyth health department has gotten 1,286 doses of monkeypox vaccine, which is given in a two-dose series.

The county is one of seven statewide to have received the monkeypox vaccine, with the DHHS shipment meant to cover the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

The department has provided 100 doses each this week to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Forsyth Medical Center.

Both hospitals — primarily through their primary- and urgent-care providers — and the health department are providing testing for monkeypox, Swift said.

Swift has said the county health department has experienced a daily uptick in Forsyth residents getting the monkeypox vaccine since DHHS expanded the eligibility criteria.

DHHS said individuals who meet the criteria can call a local health department to make an appointment to receive the vaccine. In Forsyth, the number is 336-703-3100.

The vaccine works to prevent illness or reduce symptoms if given within two weeks after someone is exposed to monkeypox. The CDC says monkeypox symptoms tend to last two to four weeks.