Monkeypox update: 22 cases in Forsyth County, 592 confirmed statewide

The monkeypox case count in Forsyth was at 22, involving only men, as of 3 p.m. Thursday, according to Swift.

The health department has administered 1,114 vaccine doses.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are filled with fluid before scabbing over.

Doctors say monkeypox has thus far spread largely among gay and bisexual men and transgender people.

“It’s important to remember that anyone in any group of people can get monkeypox, which spreads mostly through prolonged skin-to-skin contact,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said.

The Forsyth health department is not releasing any information about infected individuals, citing public-health privacy policies. County public health officials are doing contact tracing to identify close contacts who may benefit from vaccination.

DHHS reported there are at least 592 confirmed cases in North Carolina as of Thursday.

The state reported that Forsyth and Guilford had between 20 and 49 cases, while Alamance, Davidson and Randolph had between 3 and 19 cases, and Davie, Stokes and Surry had one to two cases.

Of the 592 statewide cases, all but 18 were identified as male, while 15 were female and three were "other than sex assigned at birth."

DHHS has Mecklenburg as the only county with more than 100 cases, while Forsyth and Guilford are joined by Durham and Wake counties with between 20 and 49 cases.

About 69% of confirmed monkeypox cases, or 409, were among Black residents while 141, or 24%, were among white residents.

About 57% of cases, or 336, involve people between the ages of 30 to 49, along with 211 between ages 18 and 29; 41 ages 50 and older; and 4 age 17 or younger.

DHHS reported an uptick in monkeypox vaccinations involving either women or individuals who chose not to disclose their gender preference.

Of the 13,063 people who have gotten at least one shot in the two-dose regimen, 84% are men, 9% did not disclose their gender and 7% were women.

About 61% of those who have gotten at least one dose are white, along with 27% Black and 10% Hispanic or Latino.

About 48% of vaccinated people are between the ages of 30 to 49, along with 26% between ages 18 and 29; or 26% ages 50 and older; and 1%, age 17 or younger.