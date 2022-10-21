Monkeypox update: Number of Forsyth cases remains in the 20s

The number of monkeypox cases in Forsyth has stabilized in the mid-20s as of 2 p.m. Thursday, according to DHHS.

Forsyth is following similar statewide and national trends in recent monkeypox case numbers.

Still, Forsyth is just one of five counties statewide with at least 20 cases during the outbreak.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that fill with fluid before scabbing over.

Doctors say monkeypox has thus far spread largely among gay and bisexual men and transgender people.

“It’s important to remember that anyone in any group of people can get monkeypox, which spreads mostly through prolonged skin-to-skin contact,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said.

County public health officials are doing contact tracing to identity close contacts who may benefit from vaccination.

DHHS reported there are at least 615 confirmed cases in North Carolina as of Oct. 12 — up 23 from the previous report.

The state reported that Forsyth and Guilford had between 20 and 49 cases, while Alamance, Davidson and Randolph had between 3 and 19 cases, and Davie, Stokes and Surry had one to two cases.

Of the 615 statewide cases, all but 20 were identified as male, while 17 were female and three reported being "other than sex assigned at birth."

About 68% of confirmed monkeypox cases, or 421, were among Black residents, while 150, or 24%, were among white residents.

About 56% of cases, or 345, involve people between the ages of 30 to 49, along with 223, or 36%, between ages 18 and 29; 44, or 7%, ages 50 and older; and 3 ages 17 or younger.