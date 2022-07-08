Monkeypox vaccines coming to Forsyth County

The Forsyth County Health Department was selected to be in the initial distribution of the monkeypox vaccine more because of its central location in the Triad rather than concern about potential cases, health director Joshua Swift said Friday.

The N.C Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that Forsyth is one of seven county health departments that is being shipped a vaccine that can lessen the severity of the monkeypox virus.

DHHS said it has received 444 doses of Jynneos from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Because of limited supply, the vaccine is currently being offered only to individuals with known or suspected exposure to monkeypox. The vaccine is free.

DHHS has reported three confirmed monkeypox cases in North Carolina, one each in Haywood, Mecklenburg and Wake counties.

The other county health departments receiving doses of Jynneos are in Buncombe, Durham, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Pitt and Wake.

The CDC said monkeypox symptoms tend to last two to four weeks, though severe cases can occur. The vaccine works to prevent illness or leads to less-severe symptoms if given within two weeks after someone is exposed to monkeypox.

Most monkeypox patients experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

Monkeypox is transmitted person to person through direct skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, through body fluids or through respiratory secretions.

Such contact often occurs during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex.

The list of people now being offered the vaccine includes:

* Those who have been in close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox; and

* Men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who have had multiple sex partners in the last 14 days in an area where the virus is spreading.

DHHS said individuals who meet these criteria can call their local health department to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, which includes 336-703-3100 in Forsyth.

For individuals who have an unexplained rash, sores or other symptoms, DHHS recommends that they keep the rash covered. They should avoid sex or being intimate with anyone until they have been checked out by a health care provider.