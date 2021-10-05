Monthly bills from Piedmont Natural Gas will increase by more than $10 per month after Nov. 1

As the winter heating season approaches, Piedmont Natural Gas said Tuesday that the fuel cost and rate increase for its average North Carolina residential customer will go up $11.34 per month compared with its summer rates.

The increases go into effect Nov. 1, as approved by the N.C. Utilities Commission. Rate increases typically cover safety and infrastructure investments by public utilities.

"Natural gas market prices are higher due to the economic recovery ... along with slower than anticipated production this year," said Richard Meyer, vice president of energy markets, analysis and standards for American Gas Association. "However, the U.S. natural gas market remains well supplied."

Sasha Weintraub, a PNC senior vice president, said the utility has committed to suspending disconnections until March "for customers who qualify and reach out proactively to make sure they know assistance is available."

PNG said that low-income residential customers who may not have qualified for payment assistance in the past may qualify due to expanded eligibility criteria during the pandemic. Increased levels of assistance also may be available for those who qualified and have already received assistance.

For more information, go to https://www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services.

