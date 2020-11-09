Moore Elementary has confirmed COVID outbreak as Forsyth surpasses 10,000 cases

Forsyth County has surpassed 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the pandemic, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.
The threshold was crossed, however, with the first daily case count below 100 in six days.
Separately, DHHS listed Friday that Moore Magnet Elementary School in Winston-Salem has a current outbreak of six staff members and a student. The high school section of UNC School of the Arts remains listed with an outbreak of five students and no staff.
There were 75 cases reported by DHHS, raising the overall total to 10,050.
There were no additional deaths with the county count remaining at 129.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected days before their case is counted.
The 157 cases reported for Forsyth on Sunday was the second-highest daily count, but also set the highest back-to-back daily case counts for the third consecutive day.
Forsyth's record high case number was 162 on June 1, previously followed by 154 on Oct. 24.
The county has experienced 15 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.
Statewide update
North Carolina is approaching a threshold of 300,000 cases after 1,521 were reported Monday. The statewide case count is at 294,860.
The state, like Forsyth, also had a sizable decline in daily cases reported Monday.
The latest daily high was set Friday at 2,908, followed by 2,676 reported Saturday.
Since Oct. 15, 10 daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.
There were eight coronavirus-related deaths reported Monday for an overall total of 4,615. A pandemic-high of 67 was reported Nov. 3.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count has jumped 67.7% from 175,815 to 294,860 as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 59.7% from 2,889 to 4,615.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 37.3% from 214,684 to 294,860. The death toll is up by 27.9% from 3,608 to 4,615.
Next phase step?
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 21 that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status through at least 5 p.m. Friday.
Cooper is expected to hold a COVID-19 update press conference either Tuesday or Wednesday.
In the past two weeks, Cooper and public-health officials in his administration have expressed their concerns that North Carolinians are losing progress in combating the pandemic.
There had been speculation by some political and public-health officials that Cooper may announce plans to extend Phase Three beyond Friday, or potentially move the state back to Phase Two or Phase 2.5 restrictions.
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4. There was a 6.6% positive rate out of Saturday's 38,909 tests in North Carolina.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,169 as of 11 a.m. Monday, up 18 from Sunday. The daily high was 1,279 on July 22.
Latest totals
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 1:15 p.m. Monday (latest available): 8,490 out of 10,050, or 84.5%.
Active Forsyth cases reported as of noon 1:15 p.m. Monday (latest available): 1,431.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Nov. 2 (latest day available): 246,318, or 88.6%.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Saturday (latest day available): 6.6% out of about 1,350 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past month.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Saturday: 346, highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
About 96% of hospitals in the state submitted their COVID-19 case and death totals by Monday's 7:30 a.m. deadline, with 100% in the Triad region.
DHHS reported there were 30,195 tests statewide Sunday, raising the overall total to 4.39 million.
