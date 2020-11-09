Moore Elementary has confirmed COVID outbreak as Forsyth surpasses 10,000 cases

Forsyth County has surpassed 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the pandemic, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.

The threshold was crossed, however, with the first daily case count below 100 in six days.

Separately, DHHS listed Friday that Moore Magnet Elementary School in Winston-Salem has a current outbreak of six staff members and a student. The high school section of UNC School of the Arts remains listed with an outbreak of five students and no staff.

There were 75 cases reported by DHHS, raising the overall total to 10,050.

There were no additional deaths with the county count remaining at 129.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected days before their case is counted.

The 157 cases reported for Forsyth on Sunday was the second-highest daily count, but also set the highest back-to-back daily case counts for the third consecutive day.

Forsyth's record high case number was 162 on June 1, previously followed by 154 on Oct. 24.

The county has experienced 15 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.