A moped driver was killed after they were hit by two vehicles on U.S. 421, according to police.
At about 12:12 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a crash on U.S. 421 south, north of Exit 230.
Investigators believe a moped was heading south in the left lane when it was struck from behind by a 2011 Honda. The moped was then hit by a 2016 Ford truck.
The driver of the moped died at the scene. Police did not release the victim’s name or age.
The driver of the Honda and a passenger, who was a juvenile, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
U.S. 421 south was shut down for about four hours.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
