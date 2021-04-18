 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moped driver injured in traffic crash in Winston-Salem
0 comments

Moped driver injured in traffic crash in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A moped driver was injured in a traffic crash on Sunday, Winston-Salem Police said.

On Sunday at about 6 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Motor Road and Old Rural Hall Road. Officers located Charles Owens of Oakdale Drive in the intersection unconscious.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Owens was traveling south on a moped on Old Rural Hall Road and the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse was traveling west on Motor Road. Both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time, collided and Owens was ejected from his moped.

Owens was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where his condition was listed as critical but stable.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department and Forsyth County EMS responded to the scene and rendered aid.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WS/FCS backs school calendar flexibility bill, but not for 2021-22
Education

WS/FCS backs school calendar flexibility bill, but not for 2021-22

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools favors legislation allowing the school year to start one to two weeks earlier than currently allowed by state law.

However, with many summer-school initiatives already set in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the system said it would take a pass on 2021-22.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News