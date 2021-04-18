Moped driver injured in traffic crash in Winston-Salem

A moped driver was injured in a traffic crash on Sunday, Winston-Salem Police said.

On Sunday at about 6 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Motor Road and Old Rural Hall Road. Officers located Charles Owens of Oakdale Drive in the intersection unconscious.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Owens was traveling south on a moped on Old Rural Hall Road and the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse was traveling west on Motor Road. Both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time, collided and Owens was ejected from his moped.

Owens was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where his condition was listed as critical but stable.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department and Forsyth County EMS responded to the scene and rendered aid.