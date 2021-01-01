Moped driver injured in Winston-Salem collision

Winston-Salem police said a moped operator was seriously injured on New Year's Eve during a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Vargrave Street and a ramp leading to U.S. 52.

Police said Terence R. Mason, 35, was thrown from his moped when it collided with a BMW driven by Wesley Littlejohn at the intersection.

The wreck occurred at 6:45 p.m.

Police said Littlejohn was driving north on Vargrave and made a left turn to get onto the ramp leading to northbound U.S. 52.

Mason was traveling south on Vargrave Street through the same intersection. The vehicles collided and Mason was thrown into the front windshield of the BMW.

Police said Mason was taken to a local hospital for treatment by emergency workers.

The roadway was closed for about two hours during the police investigation.

Police said anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

