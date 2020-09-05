The Centers for Disease Control has put into place a moratorium stopping evictions here and across the country, and housing advocates expressed overall satisfaction with the move, although they said it doesn't cover all the situations that people might find themselves in.
"It is a step in the right direction," said Dan Rose, with a local group called Housing Justice Now that held a protest Tuesday calling for an eviction moratorium to go back into effect. "It covers only non-payment of rent, so we are afraid that landlords will use other excuses to try to evict."
The CDC says that an eviction moratorium is needed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
A statewide ban on evictions was in effect from late March until the latter part of June, and a separate moratorium affecting those who get federal housing vouchers or who live in public housing more recently expired.
The CDC rules require tenants who want to be exempt from eviction to file a declaration that certifies, under penalty of perjury, that the signer qualifies for the immunity. A tenant must have a substantial loss of income or high medical expenses causing them to be unable to pay rent.
The moratorium does not cover evictions sought for damaging property, conducting criminal activity, violating building or health codes and activities threatening health and safety. It doesn't cover any lease violation other than non-payment of rent.
The immunity from eviction doesn't relieve the tenant from the obligation of paying rent, and they're supposed to make "best efforts" to make partial payments. A landlord can demand the entire amount of back payments once the moratorium expires.
Isaac Sturgill, staff attorney for Legal Aid of North Carolina, said the moratorium is nonetheless good news for tenants feeling the economic pinch of the coronavirus.
"In my lifetime, I have not seen a moratorium on evictions that has been this broad and this encompassing," Sturgill said.
Sturgill said the moratorium appears to cover all phases of the eviction process which begins with a notice from the landlord and can end with a sheriff's deputy enforcing the removal of the tenant.
But Sturgill said the moratorium won't give a tenant who has already been ejected the right to move back in.
While the moratorium does not apply to hotel guests or seasonal tenants, Sturgill said its application to people who are living in a hotel becomes "one of the big questions."
"Families who live in motels permanently may have an argument that this applies to them," Sturgill said.
Housing Justice Now, which has been monitoring evictions, said Tuesday there were more than 500 evictions filed in both July and August after the state's earlier moratorium expired.
The CDC said that the moratorium would help the fight against the coronavirus because people who lose their homes are more likely to end up in shelters or other settings where people are living in close quarters — and thus at higher risk of catching or spreading COVID-19.
The CDC said that according to a survey, almost a third of renters would move in with family members or friends if they got evicted, increasing the coronavirus risk.
"Residents often gather closely or use shared equipment, such as kitchen appliances, laundry facilities, stairwells and elevators," the CDC said in its notice of the new moratorium, which began Friday. "Residents may have unique needs, such as disabilities, cognitive decline or no access to technology, and thus may find it more difficult to take actions to protect themselves from COVID-19."
Rose said he recently talked to a tenant who said a landlord had decided to seek an eviction based on criminal activity rather than non-payment of rent.
"We are afraid people may trump up some criminal accusations," Rose said.
Rose said tenants who need advice can call Housing Justice Now's hotline at 336-422-1963. Legal Aid said people can call their help line at 866-219-5262.
Housing advocates said they would be working to get information — and the necessary forms — out to tenants who need help.
The housing advocates said the people who might most need advice are those whose evictions are well under way in the court and enforcement process.
"You now have an argument that (the eviction) should be cancelled, but how do you practically cancel it?" Sturgill said. "You may need to file a motion to get an emergency hearing before a judge, or get a copy to the sheriff if you have a lock-out scheduled."
