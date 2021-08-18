Moravians struggle with divisions caused by shifting cultural issues, like sexuality and race

“We have worked diligently to correct that path,” Joyce said. “Lord, we are living in strange times. We are living in a time of dark places … Many have turned away from you and have followed the ways of the world.”

Dyer criticized the Moravian church leaders for approving Resolution 14 at the May 2018 synod in Black Mountain. The resolution allows gay and lesbian ministers to be ordained and to be married in Moravian churches.

The resolution says in part, “we have learned and experienced that our unity in Christ if far greater than our differing views and understanding about homosexuality and the church and, that we can be welcoming, respectful and loving toward one another in our differences …”

The Moravians trace their roots to Bohemia and Moravia, now the Czech Republic, and to John Hus, whose protests preceded the Protestant Reformation.

The Moravian church was formally established in 1457. During the next two centuries, persecution forced the church underground and dispersed it throughout Northern Europe.

In 1741, the first successful Moravian settlement in America was established in Bethlehem, Pa, and is today’s headquarters of the Northern Province of the Moravian Church.