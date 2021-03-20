More appointments will be available for COVID-19 vaccination at the Fairgrounds for Thursday and Saturday, Forsyth County health officials said.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is opening up another set of COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Thursday and Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building for seniors, health-care workers, essential workers and people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness.

On Sunday, March 21, starting at approximately 8 a.m., appointments will be available online at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine for Thursday, March 25, and Saturday, March 27.

Appointments will also be available by calling 336-360-5260 on Monday, March 22, starting at 8 a.m. To avoid long hold times from the high volume of calls that’s expected, callers will hear a prerecorded message and their number will be put in an automatic queue, and they will receive a call back from Public health staff.

The website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment. It’s important to either attend the appointment or cancel at least two hours ahead of time so staff can schedule someone else.