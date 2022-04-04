More charges filed against man charged in shooting at Kermit's Hot Dog House in Winston-Salem.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced multiple drug charges against two men who fled from Winston-Salem police on Friday, and who were in a car that crashed into two deputies’ patrol vehicles on U.S. 52 near the Clemmonsville Road exit.

One of the two men, Keon Rush, is also accused of being the driver in the March 25 shooting at Kermit’s Hot Dog House that injured two customers.

The sheriff’s office said it had charged Rush and a passenger in his car with multiple offenses after the Friday chase came to an end.

Rush, who is 18 and lives in Winston-Salem, was charged by the sheriff’s office with a number of felonies: fleeing arrest, trafficking of heroin, two counts of possessing an illegal drug with intent to sell, maintaining a vehicle for illegal drug purposes, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. Rush was also charged with misdemeanors: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond at the Forsyth County jail was set at $750,000.

The passenger, Reginald Sutton, 28, of Clemmons, was charged with multiple felonies: trafficking in heroin, two counts of possession of an illegal drug with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Sutton was also charged with misdemeanors: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond for Sutton was set at $100,000, and he was also held on a federal detainer for a drug charge.

In the Kermit’s case, Rush was charged by police on Friday with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, and one count of discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Sutton has not been charged in connection with the shooting at Kermit’s on March 25. In that case, Rush is accused of being the driver of a blue Hyundai that entered the Kermit’s parking lot and whose occupants opened fire, injuring two patrons of the restaurant.

Two other men, Kristan Tyshawn Allen, 21, and Elijah Jevon Stanton, 29, were charged on March 26 in connection with the Kermit’s shooting.

The injured customers, firefighter Ross Michael Flynt and Patrick Dawarde Carter, were in stable condition after the March 25 shooting. Last week, the Winston-Salem Fire Department posted a video showing Flynt’s release from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

