GREENSBORO — The discovery of more positive cases of COVID-19 among staff at the Guilford County Courthouse has judicial officials extending through July 31 the suspension of many services at the facility, according to a news release.
The number of cases at the Greensboro courthouse now stands at five, qualifying it as "a cluster" under the reporting guidelines, according to the release from court officials.
Some services previously were suspended only until Friday, after at least one employee tested positive. However, because several employees are recommended for quarantine, the court system extended that time period. Judicial officials announced the following:
• The clerk’s office supporting criminal/traffic; criminal pending; criminal district court; criminal superior court; civil district and civil front counter will be closed through July 31.
• Starting Monday July 27, 2020, the Clerk of Superior Court will limit access to the public and its public hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until further notice.
• Only courts that deemed necessary — domestic violence court, juvenile delinquency court, DHHS court and first appearances — will be held through July 31. All other courts are suspended through July 31, with all courts resuming August 3 unless otherwise notified.
Bookkeeping, civil judgments, juvenile, estates and special proceedings of the Clerk of Courts Office will remain open. There is no changes to services at the High Point courthouse.
On Wednesday, the Guilford County Division of Public Health notified court officials more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in employees. The period of potential exposure is from Thursday, July 2, through last Friday. The last date a person who tested positive was in the courthouse was last Friday, according to the release.
The health department has been "working extensively to contact all symptomatic and asymptomatic employees, as well as close contacts of staff." according to the release. Those identified have been advised to quarantine or isolate themselves as appropriate, and all the affected people are improving and in isolation, officials said.
"We take our employee’s safety very seriously and we know that the courthouse will continue to be a location with an increased risk of exposure due to the high volumes of people using the court system," Chief District Court Judge Teresa Vincent said in the statement. “Unfortunately, as the courts provide an essential governmental function tasked with ensuring access to justice and due process of law, several courts shall remain available in order to address matters such as domestic violence; bail and first appearances."
Vincent said "long term closure of the court system is simply not an option. We continue to work very closely with the County Public Health Department and County Officials on safety measures for our employees and those involved in court matters. Regrettably, risk of exposure to essential employees, court delays and temporary closures will continue to be a common occurrence so long as the novel COVID-19 illness is in our communities.”
To date, court officials have issued several orders mandating daily health screenings, temperature checks and use of face coverings for everyone entering the courthouse. Social distancing efforts have been implemented, such as plastic glass dividers added in courtrooms and Clerk of Court counter areas where public interaction is required. The number of people allowed in the courtrooms has been reduced and technology added in the courtrooms to allow for virtual viewing for those participating in court sessions in other rooms in the courthouses.
“We have been preparing for these situations since April of this year," Amanda Leazer, trial court administrator and the courthouse COVID-19 coordinator, said in the release. "We have action plans in place when we are notified by an employee of a positive test.
"In this instance the employees who reported positive cases to their supervisors were at home and our Public Health partners took immediate action to begin tracing efforts to determine the potential impacts," she said. "Within two hours of receiving confirmation from our public health staff and recommendations based on the results of the investigations our action plans were launched."
County officials provided immediate and free testing to more than 30 employees potentially impacted and office areas were closed for sanitation, Leazer said in the statement.
She recommended everyone should frequently wash their hands, practice social distancing, wear a face covering and limit travel to essential purposes.
Guilford County offers no cost COVID-19 testing. More information can be found at www.HealthyGuilford.com or by calling 336-641-7527 to make an appointment for testing.
