More COVID-19 vaccination appointments available at Fairgrounds

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has opened another set of COVID-19 vaccination appointments for next week at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building for anyone over age 16.

Appointments are available now online at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine. Appointments will also be available by calling 336-360-5260 on Monday, April 12, starting at 8 a.m.

The website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment. It’s important to either attend the appointment or cancel at least two hours ahead of time so staff can schedule someone else.

All vaccination appointments with Forsyth Public Health will take place at the Fairgrounds’ Education Building located at 414 Deacon Blvd (attendees should enter off Deacon Boulevard).