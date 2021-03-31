More COVID-19 vaccination appointments open in the Triad. Here's how to schedule yours.

Additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available at three Triad locations, coinciding with the first day of eligibility for all people who fall into the state's Group Four.
A Novant Health Inc. community vaccination event Wednesday, March 31 at St. Peter's Church and World Outreach Center is accepting anyone 16 and older.
Appointments are available now through at least 3:45 p.m. by going to bit.ly/SPNHF or calling 888-204-5023. The church is at 3683 Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem.
About 1,300 appointments are available Thursday at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health's mass-vaccination site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building at 414 Deacon Blvd.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday evening that fewer than 700 appointments had been claimed at either its website — Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine — or by calling 336-360-5260.
Currently, about two-thirds of available appointments are being reserved for online appointments and one-third through the call center.
Wednesday morning, there were vaccination appointments available in more than 70 time slots from 9:20 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. A typical time slot offers first doses for up to 16 individuals.
The Yadkin County Public Health Department announced plans for appointment-only, first-dose vaccination events from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Vaccinations are being provided at 624 W. Main St. in Yadkinville, the former Hoots Memorial and Yadkin Valley Community hospital site.
Appointments can be made at www.yadkincountync.gov/vaccine or by calling 336-849-7950 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
In North Carolina, you are in Group Four — and now eligible for a vaccine — if you are 16 to 64 with a high-risk medical condition or live in a group setting. Essential workers also are eligible.
Already eligible were people 75 and older, health care workers, staff and residents at long-term care centers, frontline workers and educators.
For more information on eligibility, go to COVID19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.
336-727-7376