More COVID-19 vaccination appointments open in the Triad. Here's how to schedule yours.

Additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available at three Triad locations, coinciding with the first day of eligibility for all people who fall into the state's Group Four.

A Novant Health Inc. community vaccination event Wednesday, March 31 at St. Peter's Church and World Outreach Center is accepting anyone 16 and older.

Appointments are available now through at least 3:45 p.m. by going to bit.ly/SPNHF or calling 888-204-5023. The church is at 3683 Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem.

About 1,300 appointments are available Thursday at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health's mass-vaccination site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building at 414 Deacon Blvd.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday evening that fewer than 700 appointments had been claimed at either its website — Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine — or by calling 336-360-5260.

Currently, about two-thirds of available appointments are being reserved for online appointments and one-third through the call center.