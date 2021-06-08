More doctor's offices offering COVID-19 vaccine in Winston-Salem

Need a COVID-19 vaccine?
You might be able to get it at your doctor's office.
Both Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health are expanding the number of physician offices that offer the vaccine.
Dr. David Priest, a Novant infectious diseases expert, said Tuesday that the system is offering vaccine in at least 70 physician offices systemwide, including pediatric clinics.
"It's going very well and we'll continue to expand it," Priest said.
"We really believe that is the future of vaccinations, particularly when booster (shots) come along and being able to vaccinate those under age 12."
Meanwhile, Wake Forest Baptist Health said Tuesday that seven Winston-Salem family and pediatric offices are offering the vaccine, as well as three in High Point and one each in Greensboro, Kernersville, Lexington, North Wilkesboro and Summerfield. The listing is at www.wakehealth.edu/vaccine.
Dr. Catherine Ohmstede, physician lead of the Novant Children’s Health Institute, said most pediatric clinics have sufficient freezer storage to keep the Pfizer vials on hand for up to five days.
Priest said Novant hopes that having the vaccine available in pediatric and physician offices will lead to one-on-one conversations to address concerns and potential misinformation.
"That's why we've moved the vaccine into many of our provider clinics and we will continue to expand that over time," Priest said.
"We believe that vital conversations happen there, patients can get accurate information they need to make an informed vaccination decision."
Wake Forest Baptist spokesman Joe McCloskey said Tuesday that "we have seen that many people who might be on the fence want to talk about it with someone they trust, such as their health care provider.
"With vaccines available at our practices throughout the region, from Guilford to Catawba counties and points in between, along with the many other organizations and pharmacies offering the vaccine, there are now many options for those who wish to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Our hope is that those in the communities we all serve can find a convenient location, regardless of where they live."
Politicizing vaccinations
Priest expressed concern Tuesday that some individuals are declining to be vaccinated, saying "most people recover from the COVID illness."
According to Monday's N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported, 985,048 North Carolinians are considered as recovered from COVID-19, or 97.9% of the 1.005 million infected with the coronavirus.
However, at least 13,212 North Carolinians have died from COVID-19, including 401 in Forsyth County.
"We live in a fiercely independent culture, but this is a time to consider how our actions may impact the most vulnerable people around us," Priest said.
Priest said Novant and other public-health officials recognize it is pivotal to provide sound information to individuals who are vaccine hesitant.
"We recognize there is a lot of bad information out there that makes the decision even more confusing," Priest said.
Priest said that only 25% of the current COVID-19 patient population at Forsyth Medical Center are Forsyth residents. He said that 50% of those patients are from either Davidson or Stokes counties.
"We still have big pockets in rural areas of individuals who are less inclined to be vaccinated," Priest said.
"That's an issue. We see that those who are affiliated with the Republican Party have been a little more hesitant to get vaccinated.
"Unfortunately, things have gotten politicized around public health issues."
Priest said it is "exciting to see barriers fall down" when one-on-one conversations are conducted.
However, he cautioned that those conversations "are time consuming and there are thousands of people to have conversations with."
"We're trying to meet everyone where they are."
Both Priest and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Wake Forest Baptist, have said that most individuals currently being hospitalized with COVD-19 are those who have not been vaccinated
Priest said individuals who have been fully vaccinated and still having to be hospitalized tend to be those with compromised immune systems who didn't fully respond to the vaccine.
Priest said young unvaccinated individuals being hospitalized with COVID-19 tend to have other health issues.
Priest said that while their hospitalizations may be less severe because they are younger, "they might not have had to be here at all if they had been vaccinated."
