More doctor's offices offering COVID-19 vaccine in Winston-Salem

Dr. Catherine Ohmstede, physician lead of the Novant Children’s Health Institute, said most pediatric clinics have sufficient freezer storage to keep the Pfizer vials on hand for up to five days.

Priest said Novant hopes that having the vaccine available in pediatric and physician offices will lead to one-on-one conversations to address concerns and potential misinformation.

"That's why we've moved the vaccine into many of our provider clinics and we will continue to expand that over time," Priest said.

"We believe that vital conversations happen there, patients can get accurate information they need to make an informed vaccination decision."

Wake Forest Baptist spokesman Joe McCloskey said Tuesday that "we have seen that many people who might be on the fence want to talk about it with someone they trust, such as their health care provider.

"With vaccines available at our practices throughout the region, from Guilford to Catawba counties and points in between, along with the many other organizations and pharmacies offering the vaccine, there are now many options for those who wish to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Our hope is that those in the communities we all serve can find a convenient location, regardless of where they live."