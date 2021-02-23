More elementary students will learn in person in March, school board says

With COVID-19 cases decreasing, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education approved a plan Tuesday for fourth and fifth graders to return to school four days a week beginning in March.

Those students had been divided into two groups, alternating between in-person and remote learning. Each group went to their school buildings two days a week.

Tricia McManus, in her last recommendation as interim superintendent, asked the board to eliminate cohorts for fourth graders beginning March 8 and fifth graders on March 15.

McManus was named superintendent later in the meeting.

In addition to that recommendation, McManus asked the board to change the number of cohorts for middle school students from four to two beginning March 15 as long as there is six feet of social distancing among students.

There are four middle schools in the district with four cohorts. Those students go to their classrooms just four days a month.

Under the recommendation, they will go to their classrooms eight days a month.