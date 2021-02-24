More fans will be allowed in high school stands. But order won't take effect until after Thursday's football openers.

Coach Todd Willert said the stadium is typically packed for Friday night football, but he's grateful that the parents of football players, cheerleaders, dancers and band members will get to be in the stands to watch their children and bring some life into the stadium.

"No doubt the more people in the stands, the more normal it will be," Willert said. "Now we don't have to worry so much about what parents are going to miss out. That's what I'm happiest about, that these senior parents will get to see their kids."

Mike Pennington, the athletics director at West Forsyth High School, said having parents in the stands is important.

"Obviously it takes revenue to run athletics," Pennington said. "But right now, just to be point blank honest, all of that is secondary for kids to get to play, No. 1, and getting mom and dad in the stands. I just think that's very important. I played years ago and my parents were there. My son played basketball and baseball here a few years ago, and my wife and I didn't miss a game."

The 100-person cap will be in effect Thursday when West Forsyth opens its season at home against Oak Grove.