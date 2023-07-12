Piedmont Triad International Airport had a sizable increase in firearms being confiscated in carry-on luggage at security checkpoints during the first half of 2023, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration reported Wednesday.

The Greensboro airport was reported with 12 firearms discoveries, compared with seven in the first half of 2022 and 15 for all of 2022.

The firearms were all found by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.

TSA and PTI did not provide comment on the report.

Although there were similar year-over-year increases in firearms discoveries at Charlotte-Douglas and Raleigh-Durham international airports, North Carolina had a slight rise overall.

For the 10 commercial airline airports in the state, there were 130 firearms discovered in carry-on luggage through June 30, compared with 128 a year ago.

For the full year, there were 250 in 2022, 254 in 2021, 105 in 2020, 194 in 2019 and 180 in 2018.

TSA said there were 66 firearms discoveries at Charlotte-Douglas, up from 52 in the first half of 2022. There were a record 117 firearms confiscated at Charlotte-Douglas in all of 2022.

Meanwhile, there were 39 firearms confiscated at Raleigh-Durham in the first half, compared with 34 in the same period for 2022.

When a TSA officers sees the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, they immediately notify the local airport law enforcement agency, which responds to the security checkpoint.

A law enforcement officer removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and makes contact with the traveler.

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint.

TSA said it evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.

The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of near $15,000 per violation.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will also have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck expedited-screening benefits revoked for a period of time.

The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations.