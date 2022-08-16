More money for Winston-Salem's ballpark? Sounds familiar.

From nearly its inception, the brick-and-grass ballpark conveniently located at the corner of Broad Street and Extortion Avenue has been a sore subject.

And how could it not be?

What is now Truist ballpark initially came with a $22.6 million price tag. Perhaps with one green eye turned toward Greensboro and its then-new ballpark, envious local elected officials couldn’t approve the city’s $12 million contribution fast enough back in 2007.

Every medium-sized city with an ounce of self respect (and perhaps weary of perennially making lists of Top Ten Places to Retire) had to have a new stadium to complement the renaissance of their downtowns — sort of like needing a gold money clip to accent a wad of cash.

A funny thing happened on the way to its completion, however.

The city — and the taxpayers who bankroll its operations — got blinded-sided and then shaken down in 2009 for an additional $15.7 million for a price tag that had swollen to $48.7 million

Instead of at gunpoint or under the threat of an “accident,” the pseudo extortion was carried out with pen and paper.

Playing the game

That inauspicious beginning, combined with subsequent “renegotiations” and adjustments to the terms of the deal, matters in light of the latest chapter of chasing a baseball dream.

Mid-August isn’t usually a time noted for noteworthy action by the Winston-Salem City Council. The annual budget has long since been approved; the end of summer, for the most part, tends to be filled by such things as rezonings and road repair.

But not this August. Not Monday night.

There we learned that Major League Baseball, fresh off a ghoulish game of musical chairs that pitted small and medium-sized against one another in a scramble to retain tenants otherwise known as minor-league clubs, wants Winston-Salem to sink another $5 million into the ballpark.

New administrative offices for the Dash, mostly owned by the Chicago White Sox, will be paid for by the big club. But the city, through bonds that don’t require voter approval, has to fork over $5 million for such things as a new locker room, the height of outfield walls and an office for visiting team managers.

Big picture, $5 million for a city with a AAA bond rating and an annual $406.6 million general-operations budget, isn’t a lot.

Still, it’s the principle of the thing.

Way back in 2007, a divorce — literal and figurative — caused a rift among local ownership of the Dash.

That and a cratering economy brought construction of the ballpark to a grinding halt. Two years later, elected officials held their noses and approved that additional $15.7 million just to get the damn thing done.

“It was just not acceptable to let the stadium go into foreclosure,” City Manager Lee Garrity said at the time.

'No choice'

The ballpark was indeed finished and opened to great excitement in April 2010. And if we’re honest, the park is easy on the eyes and proved to be a big contributor to the unquantifiable quality of life around here.

Nevertheless, we're back at the money plate.

COVID wiped out the 2020 season, and MLB followed that sour note by announcing a downsizing of the minor leagues. Some 160 farm clubs would be reduced by a quarter to around 120.

Guess what happened next.

In February 2021, city council approved cutting the team’s annual lease from roughly $1.55 million to $750,000 and eliminated an annual ticket surcharge worth another $175,000 a year.

“We had no choice,” said Mayor Allen Joines, singing a familiar tune.

Not to worry, though.

Sure the city would have to temporarily dip into reserves to service about $20 million in stadium debt, but the Dash promised to keep paying rent until 2045 — giving the taxpayers an additional five years of lease payments worth about $6 million after the debt had been retired.

That sounds dandy. But who’s to say the Dash are still around by then?

Contraction swallowed 25% of the minor leagues. And Major League Baseball leaned into the city for another $5 million.

Given the history of the old ballyard at the corner of Broad and Extortion, who’d be surprised if MLB comes back for more?