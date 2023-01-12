More prospective staffers want evenings off with their families. City Council may shift its meeting times in Winston-Salem.

In an effort to improve staff recruitment and retention, Winston-Salem is poised to move the regular meeting time of the City Council forward one hour, to 6 p.m. on the appointed days.

Committee meetings on the council would also advance, and the Finance Committee’s meeting date would be shuffled so that the committee would be the last one to meet before the council’s second meeting each month.

Two people spoke out against the changes on Tuesday when they were discussed by the city’s general government committee, which nonetheless voted 4-0 to recommend them for passage by the full council on Jan. 17.

The speakers said the change would make it harder for ordinary citizens to come to council meetings.

City Manager Lee Garrity said that increasingly, prospective staffers are unwilling to take a job that would keep them away from their families in the evening.

“In recruiting for a position, we reached out to someone whose board meets during the day, and they said they would be interested if we were meeting in the daytime only,” Garrity said. I’m hearing that more and more from young professionals, who value time off more than the pay.”

City officials argue that the earlier meeting times will actually help citizens because they can benefit from the top-quality staff the city would be able to recruit.

Speakers at the general government committee said ordinary folks can’t get away from work to go to a council meeting during the day:

“Remember who elected you,” Arnita Miles told members of the general government committee. “Remember who you represent. We need you to not only be a voice for yourselves, but the voice of the people that you represent that elected you.”

Miles, who said she was speaking for a group called the Coalition for Accountability and Transparency, was joined by another member, Phil Carter, who said the group’s own survey showed people prefer to keep the meeting schedules the same.

Currently, city council meetings begin at 7 p.m. and typically take place two times a month. Committee meetings typically take place once a month. Finance meets at 4:30 on the second Monday of the month, followed by Public Safety at 6 p.m. General government meets at 4:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday, followed by Public Works at 6 p.m.

As endorsed by the general government committee on Tuesday, the new schedule would have council meetings begin at 6 p.m.

On the second Monday of the month, Public Safety would meet at 2 p.m. followed by general government at 4 p.m. The following day, Public Works would meet at 2 p.m., followed by Finance at 4 p.m.

Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe told the general government committee on Tuesday that the city’s own survey, carried out Jan. 4-9, found almost 60% of respondents wanted the city council meetings to remain at 7 p.m., with about 40% wanting an earlier meeting time.

Asked to name a preferred earlier meeting time, 55% said 6:30 p.m., 31% said 6 p.m., and 22% said 5:30 p.m.

Almost 70% of those surveyed preferred that the current committee meeting times remain unchanged. Only 16% preferred the 2 and 4 p.m. times endorsed by the general government committee.

The meeting day for the Finance Committee is being changed because that committee, being the one that deals with money, often makes the key decision on matters that come up in other committees.