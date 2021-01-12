More school system employees expected to get raise

Child nutrition workers and teacher assistants would get a raise under a plan approved by the finance committee of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education Tuesday.

The plan is expected to be approved by the full board of education at its next meeting on Jan. 26.

Under the plan, the minimum hourly pay for child nutrition workers would go from $10.28 to $11.66. Employees who make near or over this salary would get a 50-cent boost in their hourly wage.

The pay would be reviewed and adjusted in year two and three of the three-year plan.

The annual cost would be about $490,000, which would come from the child nutrition budget.

Teacher assistants would also see a bump in pay in the plan, with minimum monthly pay going from $2,007 to $2,102. The minimum monthly pay for teacher assistants in the exceptional children's program would go from $2,136 to $2,231. Teacher assistants would be ensured of a $95 a month raise.

The cost for this jump in pay would be about $1 million a year and come from Forsyth County.

The school board is restructuring salaries for many of its employees, the result of a compensation study that a consulting firm presented to the board last year.