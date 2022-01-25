More snow in the Triad? It could come Friday, forecasters say.

Stop us if you’ve heard this one recently.

Possible snow is in the forecast for the end of the workweek in the Triad.

The area could experience its fourth measurable snowfall of 2022 late Friday and early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

It would be a significant shift from Tuesday, when Triad temperatures hit 60 degrees. That was 45 degrees warmer than the low temperature Saturday.

As of late Tuesday evening, the weather service was calling for a chance of rain Friday afternoon, rain and snow showers in the evening, and then snow overnight and into Saturday before skies clear during the day.

The Winston-Salem area “may be on the fringes” of any accumulation, said Aaron Swiggett, a meteorologist in the weather service’s Raleigh office. Greensboro may have a slightly better chance of snow.

The highest probability for significant accumulation is north and east of the Triad, extending to the Richmond, Virginia, area, Swiggett added.

“We’re still in the early stages of the forecast,” he cautioned. “We’re not even including (precipitation) totals yet.”