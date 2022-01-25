More snow in the Triad? It could come Friday, forecasters say.

Stop us if you’ve heard this one recently.
Possible snow is in the forecast for the end of the workweek in the Triad.
The area could experience its fourth measurable snowfall of 2022 late Friday and early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
It would be a significant shift from Tuesday, when Triad temperatures hit 60 degrees. That was 45 degrees warmer than the low temperature Saturday.
As of late Tuesday evening, the weather service was calling for a chance of rain Friday afternoon, rain and snow showers in the evening, and then snow overnight and into Saturday before skies clear during the day.
The Winston-Salem area “may be on the fringes” of any accumulation, said Aaron Swiggett, a meteorologist in the weather service’s Raleigh office. Greensboro may have a slightly better chance of snow.
The highest probability for significant accumulation is north and east of the Triad, extending to the Richmond, Virginia, area, Swiggett added.
“We’re still in the early stages of the forecast,” he cautioned. “We’re not even including (precipitation) totals yet.”
Forecasters also called for minimal snow in the Triad last Friday. While the official snowfall total was just an inch, slick roads were a headache for drivers Friday night and Saturday morning.
The city of Winston-Salem posted warning signs on barricades on several streets in the hilly West End neighborhood, and some drivers trying to climb the hill on Broad Street along Spring Park near downtown simply surrendered and turned around.
About 2.5 inches of snow fell in the Triad Jan. 3 — just two days after the area hit an all-time January high of 77 degrees on New Year’s Day.
More than 3 inches accumulated Jan. 16.
For the rest of this week, highs in the low 40s are forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service. Lows in the upper teens Wednesday night, upper 20s Thursday night and low 20s Saturday night are expected.
Sunny skies with highs in the low 30s are in the forecast for Saturday.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
336-727-7204