More test positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Wake Forest Baptist study tracks rates among residents in region

Previous reports have shown the following positive test rates: 3% on June 8; between 8% and 10% on June 22; between 12% and 15% on July 17; between 8% and 10% on Aug. 3, 10% on Aug. 10; 3% on Sept. 10; and 2% on Oct. 6.

Antibodies — proteins made by the body to fight infections — are measured by medical researchers to determine levels of community spread by viruses. A positive test signifies that an individual has been infected with the virus, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Antibodies can generally be detected in a person’s blood 14 days after the start of symptoms, which means the data collected through the study will be a lagging indicator of the virus’ prevalence in the population.

According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, one way for a community population to become immune to an infectious disease is herd immunity. Usually, 70% to 90% of a population needs immunity to achieve herd immunity, according to the researchers.

Wake Forest Baptist has cautioned that "the lower percentage of positive tests may be due to fewer test kits being sent in August. Also, a new test kit is now being used."

Test participants are asked to keep a daily log of any potential COVID-19 symptoms; there have been 1.97 million logs completed.