More test positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Wake Forest Baptist study tracks rates among residents in region

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Friday that its COVID-19 antibodies study found a higher level of positive tests among participants.
Wake Forest Baptist began antibody testing in April, with Atrium Health also participating. Eligible patients have received care within their respective health systems.
The center began providing testing results in early June. It has 19,316 participants as of Friday.
Although the Community Partnership Research study has participants primarily from Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties, an enrollment chart shows there are individuals from Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
On Friday, researchers said that 6,111 participants have had at least one antibody test. Of those participants, 619 or 10.1%, have had a positive test result during the test period.
However, just 2% of antibody test participants had a positive test in the past week.
"To have a positive antibody test means that a person has previously been infected with COVID-19 and has developed an immune response to the virus," according to the researchers.
"We cannot determine with these tests if someone is actively infected with COVID-19."
Previous reports have shown the following positive test rates: 3% on June 8; between 8% and 10% on June 22; between 12% and 15% on July 17; between 8% and 10% on Aug. 3, 10% on Aug. 10; 3% on Sept. 10; and 2% on Oct. 6.
Antibodies — proteins made by the body to fight infections — are measured by medical researchers to determine levels of community spread by viruses. A positive test signifies that an individual has been infected with the virus, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic.
Antibodies can generally be detected in a person’s blood 14 days after the start of symptoms, which means the data collected through the study will be a lagging indicator of the virus’ prevalence in the population.
According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, one way for a community population to become immune to an infectious disease is herd immunity. Usually, 70% to 90% of a population needs immunity to achieve herd immunity, according to the researchers.
Wake Forest Baptist has cautioned that "the lower percentage of positive tests may be due to fewer test kits being sent in August. Also, a new test kit is now being used."
Test participants are asked to keep a daily log of any potential COVID-19 symptoms; there have been 1.97 million logs completed.
The bulk of the participants are between ages 50 and 75 but range in age from 16 to 95.
In May, state legislators approved providing a $20 million boost to the Wake Forest Baptist COVID-19 antibodies study.
On April 15, state Republican legislative leaders provided Wake Forest Baptist researchers with $100,000 in state money as part of the lawmakers’ plan for the random testing of 1,000 North Carolinians for COVID-19.
The state funding is aimed at the rapid development of a method that can be used as soon as possible to prevent and treat infection; bringing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to the public as soon as possible; community-testing initiatives; and other research related to COVID-19.
All data will be shared in real time with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, and state and local public health departments.
