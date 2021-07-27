More than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC; CDC recommends indoor masking in schools

COVID-19 related hospitalizations in North Carolina have surpassed 1,000 for the first time in 10 weeks, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations were listed at 1,031 as of noon Tuesday, up 88 from Monday's report. The last time North Carolina had more people hospitalized with COVID symptoms was nearly three months ago — 1,034 on May 5.
By comparison, statewide hospitalizations had dropped to as low as 373 on July 3.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that vaccinated people "have the potential to spread that virus to others."
NCDHHS said in a statement that it has made masking decisions "based on our data, trends and CDC guidance."
"We will evaluate any changes to CDC guidance when we receive it and anticipate providing updates later this week."
New COVID-19 cases also remained elevated statewide with 1,604 reported Tuesday. The statewide positive test rate exceeded 10% — at 10.4% — for the first time since Feb. 3, when 14% of tests were positive.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
For Forsyth County on Tuesday, DHHS reported 47 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional COVID-19 related deaths. The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 5.4% based on 400 tests conducted Sunday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020, 37,631 Forsyth residents have tested positive for the virus, and 430 have died from COVID-19-related illnesses. Forsyth has had 597 new cases so far in July.
Federal, state and local public-health officials and infectious diseases experts have been warning of a major increase in community spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, particularly with individuals getting together for Independence Day holiday period.
The CDC decision represents a reversal of its July 9 recommendation that advised vaccinated middle and high school students, teachers and other educators could go without masks in K-12 indoor settings.
At that time, local public-health and school officials expressed hope that the relaxing of some COVID-19 masking restrictions could spark another round of vaccinations.
However, the officials also worried the new guidance could take the COVID-19 vaccination honor system to a whole new level of accountability and create unintended consequences.
The CDC "is right to change its guidance," said Dr. Gavin Yamey, a global health and public policy professor at Duke Global Health Institute. "The U.S. is now experiencing a fourth wave of COVID-19, driven by the delta variant.
“The right public health response to control these surges is to use a range of science-based approaches — community-wide indoor mask mandates, social distancing rules, scaling up test and trace, and intensifying workplace and school mitigations (including improved ventilation) — until vaccination rates increase.
"There are a huge number of vulnerable people, including children under 12 who can’t yet get vaccinated and those who are immunocompromised, and the new CDC guidance will help to protect them.”
Elevated numbers
Of the four main COVID-19 indicators, three are at elevated stages and approaching levels not experienced since the tail end of the coronavirus surge in January and February.
NCDHHS reported a four-month high of 2,133 new cases statewide on Friday. There were 1,910 cases on Saturday, 1,401 on Sunday and 1,603 on Monday.
The 17-county Triad region, as defined by DHHS, had 193 COVID-19 related hospitalizations as of noon Tuesday, up 14 from Monday's report.
As of noon Tuesday, DHHS' COVID-19 dashboard determined that 28% of those currently hospitalized with coronavirus statewide were in the 50-59 age group.
Residents 60 to 69 years old made up 16%, while those 70 to 79 years old accounted for 14%.
Twelve percent were residents ages 30 to 39.
Those 40 to 49, and 80 and older each represented 11%.
Residents 20 to 29 made up 6% of hospitalized patients, and those 17 and under made up 3%.
Vaccinations
As of July 22, 60% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That includes the 57% listed as fully vaccinated.
As of noon Tuesday, 4.89 million adult North Carolinians were considered fully vaccinated.
About 4.53 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 359,012 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 54% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide. About 84% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 180,343 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 47% of the county population, while 191,474 have had at least one dose, or 50%.
Sense of urgency
Gov. Roy Cooper and Cohen have added a sense of urgency in their messages prompting unvaccinated North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Between 25% and 30% of North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 have been fully vaccinated statewide as most public and private schools begin their 2021-22 school year over the next four weeks.
DHHS said more than 94% of recent North Carolina cases are in individuals who were not fully vaccinated, which puts them at higher risk for infection by the more contagious and potentially more dangerous Delta variant.
Cooper expressed concern about the spread of the delta variant and hinted he could take action to reinstate some social-gathering restrictions if the key COVID-19 numbers rise high enough.
“If the pandemic worsens and additional action is necessary, we’ll take it,” Cooper said Thursday.
“We have made so much progress against this virus. Now is not the time to ignore it. Take it upon yourself to encourage others to get their shot.”
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that “our cases are going up here, too, and in the counties around us, they are going up a little faster.”
“Our local hospitals are having increased hospitalizations. Numbers are still low overall, but they are all in unvaccinated people. That attests that these are good vaccines,” Ohl said.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said last week the Triad “is well on its way for the delta variant being the variant we see in COVID cases.”
Priest said it is concerning that the delta variant is not necessarily producing the same “classic” symptoms as the earlier version of COVID-19, in particular the temporary loss of taste and smell.
“Symptoms with delta tend to be a runny nose, sore throat, things that are less specific to COVID, and that’s going to present a real diagnostic challenge for clinicians as we head into the fall and the circulation of the flu and other respiratory viruses,” Priest said.
336-727-7376