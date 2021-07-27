More than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC; CDC recommends indoor masking in schools

For Forsyth County on Tuesday, DHHS reported 47 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional COVID-19 related deaths. The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 5.4% based on 400 tests conducted Sunday.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020, 37,631 Forsyth residents have tested positive for the virus, and 430 have died from COVID-19-related illnesses. Forsyth has had 597 new cases so far in July.

Federal, state and local public-health officials and infectious diseases experts have been warning of a major increase in community spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, particularly with individuals getting together for Independence Day holiday period.

The CDC decision represents a reversal of its July 9 recommendation that advised vaccinated middle and high school students, teachers and other educators could go without masks in K-12 indoor settings.

At that time, local public-health and school officials expressed hope that the relaxing of some COVID-19 masking restrictions could spark another round of vaccinations.