More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in North Carolina. The majority are the delta variant, experts said.

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 were reported Thursday across North Carolina, the first time that's happened in nearly two months.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday there were 1,020 new cases statewide — the most since 1,020 were reported May 21.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
The latest daily case total is nearly double the 540 cases reported for Monday and up 25 from the 995 reported for Tuesday.
North Carolina has had 1.02 million COVID-19 cases and 13,519 COVID-19 related deaths, the latter up seven from Wednesday’s report.
North Carolina officials are concerned that some of the uptick in cases may be because of the delta variant, which has been classified as a "variant of concern" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The delta variant spreads faster than other COVID-19 variants and could pose an increased risk of hospitalization.
The vast majority of the news cases, 99%, have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated.
The CDC has said North Carolina is one of 24 states with a noticeable recent increase in cases. That list includes most of the Southeast.
“Variants, including the new delta variant, are a major concern for people who aren’t vaccinated, as many variants are more easily transmitted and some cause more severe disease,” NCDHHS said in a statement Wednesday.
“The currently available COVID vaccines are the best protection against the virus and its variants.”
Forsyth update
Forsyth County, meanwhile, continued a recent pattern of having a low new daily case count, with 22 reported Thursday and no additional COVID-19 deaths.
Most of the new cases are the delta variant, Joshua Swift, the county’s health director, said Wednesday.
Local infectious diseases experts predicted the delta variant would become the predominant COVID-19 strain by the end of July.
In Forsyth, 37,169 residents have tested positive for the virus and 427 have died from COVID-19 related illnesses. Forsyth has had 145 new cases so far in July.
About 94% of Forsyth residents infected with COVID are considered as having recovered.
Other key metrics
Two more key COVID-19 metrics — positive test rate and hospitalizations — also are at more than two-month highs.
DHHS reported a 4.3% positive test rate statewide that was based on 15,554 tests conducted Tuesday. That was down from 5.3% in Wednesday’s report.
The last time the statewide positive test rate was higher was 5.7% on May 8.
A statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19, state health officials have said.
By contrast, the statewide rate has been as low as 1.8% on June 23. When most social distancing and masking restrictions were eased May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
For Forsyth, the positive test rate was 2.1% based on 400 tests conducted Tuesday.
Meanwhile, statewide COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 492 in Thursday’s report, up five from Wednesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 80 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up six from Wednesday.
DHHS’ COVID-19 dashboard listed, as of noon Thursday, that 28% of those hospitalized with the coronavirus are in the 50-59 age group, along with 18% ages 60 to 69, 14% ages 40 to 49, 12% ages 30 to 39 and 11% ages 20 to 29.
Vaccinations
The recent addition of federal vaccination data to the state COVID-19 dashboard has moved the percentage of adult North Carolinians considered as fully vaccinated from 53% to 56%, while those listed as partially vaccinated from 56% to 59%.
As of noon Thursday, 4.77 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated.
About 4.42 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 350,368 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 53% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide. About 83% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Yet, just 30% of North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 have been vaccinated to date.
DHHS says 175,609 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 46% of the county population, while 186,087 have had at least one dose, or 49%.
