More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in North Carolina. The majority are the delta variant, experts said.

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 were reported Thursday across North Carolina, the first time that's happened in nearly two months.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday there were 1,020 new cases statewide — the most since 1,020 were reported May 21.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

The latest daily case total is nearly double the 540 cases reported for Monday and up 25 from the 995 reported for Tuesday.

North Carolina has had 1.02 million COVID-19 cases and 13,519 COVID-19 related deaths, the latter up seven from Wednesday’s report.

North Carolina officials are concerned that some of the uptick in cases may be because of the delta variant, which has been classified as a "variant of concern" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The delta variant spreads faster than other COVID-19 variants and could pose an increased risk of hospitalization.

The vast majority of the news cases, 99%, have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated.