More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina. 48 new cases reported in Forsyth County

The number of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina has nearly doubled since Monday.

On Thursday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,187 cases statewide.

That's up from 969 cases reported Wednesday and 622 reported Tuesday.

Monday’s daily case count was the lowest since 431 on Aug. 17, although a data-gathering glitch caused that number to be artificially low. Before that, North Carolina had not seen a lower daily number of new cases since May 27, when 488 were reported.

With an overall count of 994,734 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, the state moved closer to exceeding the 1 million case total.

Meanwhile, 48 new cases were reported Thursday in Forsyth — the highest daily total since 53 on May 6 — and up from 22 new cases reported Wednesday.

Across Forsyth, 36,071 cases have been reported since COVID-19 tracking began.

Local healthcare experts said it's too soon to say whether the increase in new cases is related to Gov. Roy Cooper's lifting of most mask mandates and social distancing guidelines on May 14.