More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina. 48 new cases reported in Forsyth County

The number of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina has nearly doubled since Monday.
On Thursday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,187 cases statewide.
That's up from 969 cases reported Wednesday and 622 reported Tuesday.
Monday’s daily case count was the lowest since 431 on Aug. 17, although a data-gathering glitch caused that number to be artificially low. Before that, North Carolina had not seen a lower daily number of new cases since May 27, when 488 were reported.
With an overall count of 994,734 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, the state moved closer to exceeding the 1 million case total.
Meanwhile, 48 new cases were reported Thursday in Forsyth — the highest daily total since 53 on May 6 — and up from 22 new cases reported Wednesday.
Across Forsyth, 36,071 cases have been reported since COVID-19 tracking began.
Local healthcare experts said it's too soon to say whether the increase in new cases is related to Gov. Roy Cooper's lifting of most mask mandates and social distancing guidelines on May 14.
Dr. Ashley Perrott, a family physician with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday it typically takes two to three weeks to determine whether there will be a noticeable uptick in COVID-19 cases as a result of any change in restrictions.
However, local healthcare experts caution that higher daily case counts could signal more community spread of COVID-19 variants.
Also on Thursday, North Carolina reported 12 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide for an overall total of 12,950.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth, keeping the May total at three and the total for the pandemic at 377.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 963,539 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 97.1% of the 991,956 cases at the time.
The Forsyth health department said that as of Saturday, 34,907 residents are considered as recovered, or 97.2% of the estimated 35,900 cases at that time.
COVID-19 metrics
DHHS listed a statewide positive test rate of 3.3% based on 22,593 tests performed Tuesday.
In Forsyth, the positive test rate was 4.9% of about 800 tests performed Tuesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 793 in Thursday’s report, down 27 from Wednesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 199 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, down eight from Wednesday.
Vaccinations
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 during the week that began April 5.
The vaccination count was 135,689 for the week that began May 10.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
DHHS said that, as of noon Thursday, 52% of adults in North Carolina have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 47.2% are considered fully vaccinated.
About 76% of individuals ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
In Forsyth, DHHS reported that 132,090 of all county residents have been partially vaccinated, or 34.6%, while 120,722 have been fully vaccinated, or 31.6%.
When including just those residents ages 18 and older, which is just more than 300,000, about 44% have been partially vaccinated and 40% are considered fully vaccinated.
The Forsyth health department said Thursday it is offering walk-up vaccination slots for ages 12 and up at its 799 N. Highland Ave. facility.
Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The clinic is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
336-727-7376