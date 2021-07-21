More than 1,400 COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina as numbers continue to tick up

"This illustrates even more that the vaccine is working ... because people who have become infected (in a breakthrough case) are less seriously ill and a less of a chance of going into the hospital and dying."

Delta variant concerns

DHHS and local infectious diseases experts say the likely primary reasons for the uptick in key COVID-19 metrics is the delta variant, coupled with an expected ripple effect from an increase in public gatherings around the four-day Independence Day holiday period.

The federal Centers for Disease Control has said the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases — 99% — have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated, particularly those between ages 18 and 50.

Cohen said the delta variant is representing at least 80% of new cases in North Carolina.

The delta variant spreads faster than other strains of COVID-19 and could pose an increased risk of hospitalization.

Cooper expressed concern about the spread of the delta variant and hinted he could take action to reinstate some social-gathering restrictions if the key COVID-19 metrics rise high enough.

"If the pandemic worsens, and additional action is necessary, we'll take it," Cooper said.