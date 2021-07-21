More than 1,400 COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina as numbers continue to tick up

The spread of the COVID-19 delta variant has contributed to North Carolina reaching a nine-week high for new cases on Wednesday.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday there were 1,434 new cases statewide.
That's up from 871 reported Tuesday and the previous recent high of 1,163 reported Friday.
The last time the daily new case count was higher was 1,501 reported May 13.
DHHS reported the state has reached the 60% threshold for adult North Carolinians considered as partially vaccinated, along with still at 56% listed as fully vaccinated.
As key COVID-19 metrics continue to rise in North Carolina — including the positive test rate and hospitalizations — Gov. Roy Cooper provided an update on Wednesday on his administration's response to the pandemic.
Cooper said he is allowing Executive Order No. 220 to expire at 5 p.m. July 30.
That order keeps his administration's remaining social-distancing and public-health policies, including a mask requirement in schools, childcare and medical settings and other public places.
DHHS updates weekly its StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit, "which urges that everything possible be done to keep students in schools and emphasizes continued masking."
Continuing recommendations are that all K-8th-grade students and staff should be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Schools with students in 9th through 12th grades should ensure that everyone who isn’t fully vaccinated, including students, wear a mask indoors.
Cooper declared the statewide emergency for the pandemic on March 10, 2020, in Executive Order No. 116. That order remains in effect until Cooper issues an executive order to rescind it.
Cooper said he is having discussions with legislative leaders about potential statutory changes that would allow for some public health restrictions without declaring a state of emergency.
"We want to end the state of emergency as soon as we can, but right now it needs to stay in place for the health and safety of our residents," Cooper said.
Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen say they will continue to follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
"North Carolina businesses and other entities where masks are required will make their own decisions about requiring masks, with strong guidance provided by NCDHHS," according to a news release from the governor's office.
"Everyone, regardless of vaccine status, should still wear a mask in certain places, such as public transportation and healthcare facilities."
“Get vaccinated right now if you haven’t," Cohen said.
"We are seeing the impact of the very contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, and it’s hitting those who are unvaccinated hard."
Key COVID-19 metrics
The statewide positive test rate Wednesday hit a three-month high of 7.9%, up from the 7.3% rate reported Tuesday.
The state reached a six-week high for COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 694, up 22 from Tuesday's report.
Locally, Forsyth County was reported with 50 new cases and an additional COVID-19 related death.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020, 37,327 Forsyth residents have tested positive for the virus and 428 have died from COVID-19 related illnesses. Forsyth has had 283 new cases so far in July.
For the pandemic, North Carolina has had 1.03 million COVID-19 cases and 13,550 COVID-19 related deaths, with the number of deaths up nine since Tuesday’s report.
Cooper said that about 6% of new COVID-19 cases since May have been breakthrough case of North Carolinians who have had at least one vaccine dose.
"This illustrates even more that the vaccine is working ... because people who have become infected (in a breakthrough case) are less seriously ill and a less of a chance of going into the hospital and dying."
Delta variant concerns
DHHS and local infectious diseases experts say the likely primary reasons for the uptick in key COVID-19 metrics is the delta variant, coupled with an expected ripple effect from an increase in public gatherings around the four-day Independence Day holiday period.
The federal Centers for Disease Control has said the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases — 99% — have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated, particularly those between ages 18 and 50.
Cohen said the delta variant is representing at least 80% of new cases in North Carolina.
The delta variant spreads faster than other strains of COVID-19 and could pose an increased risk of hospitalization.
Cooper expressed concern about the spread of the delta variant and hinted he could take action to reinstate some social-gathering restrictions if the key COVID-19 metrics rise high enough.
"If the pandemic worsens, and additional action is necessary, we'll take it," Cooper said.
"We have made so much progress against this virus. Now is not the time to ignore it. Take it upon yourself to encourage others to get their shot."
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday the Triad “is well on its way for the delta variant being the variant we see in COVID cases.”
Priest said it is concerning that the delta variant is not necessarily producing the same “classic” symptoms as the earlier version of COVID-19, in particular the temporary loss of taste and smell.
“Symptoms with delta tend to be a runny nose, sore throat, things that are less specific to COVID, and that’s going to present a real diagnostic challenge for clinicians as we head into the fall and the circulation of the flu and other respiratory viruses,” Priest said.
He said community spread is concerning because of the vulnerability of the unvaccinated, particularly those who are school age.
“Delta seems to be more contagious and a more severe case, but not necessarily more deadly right now,” Priest said.
“Other variants could come that could change that equation. Because of that, it can become even more contagious.
“When that happens, it’s going to run through parts of our community who are not vaccinated," Priest said.
