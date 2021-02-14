 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More than 1,500 power outages remain in Forsyth County late Sunday
0 comments

More than 1,500 power outages remain in Forsyth County late Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

Following freezing rain over the weekend, Duke Energy Corp. reported that 1,633 of its customers in Forsyth County and 9,241 of its customers in Guilford County were still without power late Sunday.

Those numbers are down from late Saturday, when 21,359 of the company’s customers were without power in Forsyth County and 64,911 of its customers were without power in Guilford County.

Forecasters say that the next chance for freezing rain is early Thursday morning.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 14

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News