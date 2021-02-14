More than 1,500 power outages remain in Forsyth County late Sunday

Following freezing rain over the weekend, Duke Energy Corp. reported that 1,633 of its customers in Forsyth County and 9,241 of its customers in Guilford County were still without power late Sunday.

Those numbers are down from late Saturday, when 21,359 of the company’s customers were without power in Forsyth County and 64,911 of its customers were without power in Guilford County.

Forecasters say that the next chance for freezing rain is early Thursday morning.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

