More than 10,000 out of power in Forsyth as severe thunderstorm moves through

A severe thunderstorm that rolled through Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties Tuesday afternoon has left thousands without power.

At 6:21 p.m., thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Walnut Cove to Kernersville and Sedge Garden to near Bermuda Run, moving southeast at 35 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The storms had the potential to produce 60-mph wind gusts, and damage to roofs, siding and trees is expected, the weather service said.

The storms were affecting Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Lexington and Summerfield, the weather service said.

Straight line winds can topple trees, power lines and damage mobile homes and other buildings.

Duke Energy Corp reported on its website that 10,792 of its customers in Forsyth County were without power at 7:30 p.m.

The company said 8,880 were without power in Guilford County and 2177 in Davidson County.

