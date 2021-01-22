More than 100 dancers expected to compete for YAGP scholarships in Winston-Salem this weekend

The finals are expected to be in May or June, most likely in Florida. YAGP is also considering some outside theaters.

Dancing

Several teachers and students of participating dance schools and parents spoke of how grateful they were to be at the competition.

Lisa Leone of Charlotte City Ballet in Charlotte said a total of six students from the dance school would compete over the weekend, including three that performed Friday.

“I really do respect that they are adhering to all of the (health) guidelines and the communication has been excellent throughout the period – from registration to now the site performances,” Leone said. “I think they’ve done an excellent job of communicating and keeping everyone in the loop because we knew each site was going to be potentially different.”

Leone said none of her students have been able to do their normal performances in quite some time because of COVID-19.

“We had to cancel all of our holiday performances,” she said. “This is a treat for them to be able to be on stage.”

She said because YAGP has done a good job of making sure dancers are safe, they felt comfortable being at the event.