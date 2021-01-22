More than 100 dancers expected to compete for YAGP scholarships in Winston-Salem this weekend

Unlike last year, masks, social distancing and temperature checks are part of the Youth America Grand Prix 2021 as about 150 dancers compete over three days in the international ballet competition in Winston-Salem.
Youth America Grand Prix 2021’s regional semi-finals started Friday and will run through Sunday in Reynolds Auditorium.
Dancers from the ages of 8 to 20 audition in hopes of receiving scholarships to top dance schools and companies.
The competition can be viewed live on YouTube @ YAGP each day.
Larissa Saveliev, YAGP’s co-founder, said the competition’s organizers are happy and excited to hold its Winston-Salem semi-finals.
“Kids are excited to be on stage,” Saveliev said Friday. “It’s going to be (the) first time since last year (for) a lot of them coming on stage.”
One of the largest international networks of dance, YAGP was founded in 1999 by Saveliev and her husband, Gennadi Saveliev. Larissa Saveliev toured with the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow before defecting to the United States in 1995. Her husband was a member of the Bolshoi Ballet before he joined the American Ballet Theatre in 1996.
YAGP competitions will be held at 26 sites in the United States and in 10 countries.
The finals are expected to be in May or June, most likely in Florida. YAGP is also considering some outside theaters.
Dancing
Several teachers and students of participating dance schools and parents spoke of how grateful they were to be at the competition.
Lisa Leone of Charlotte City Ballet in Charlotte said a total of six students from the dance school would compete over the weekend, including three that performed Friday.
“I really do respect that they are adhering to all of the (health) guidelines and the communication has been excellent throughout the period – from registration to now the site performances,” Leone said. “I think they’ve done an excellent job of communicating and keeping everyone in the loop because we knew each site was going to be potentially different.”
Leone said none of her students have been able to do their normal performances in quite some time because of COVID-19.
“We had to cancel all of our holiday performances,” she said. “This is a treat for them to be able to be on stage.”
She said because YAGP has done a good job of making sure dancers are safe, they felt comfortable being at the event.
Rylie Sickles, 11, a student at Charlotte City Ballet, performed Peasant Pas Giselle and a contemporary piece Friday in the pre-competitive category.
Claire Anderson, 11, a student at The Space at Project Dance in Boone, performed La Fille Mal Gardee.
Her mother, Erin Anderson, said she was grateful that YAGP worked to give the children the opportunity to be in the competition and to surround themselves “with other kids who have worked as hard and share the same passions.”
“It makes for a good day,” Erin Anderson said.
Bella Cullen, 11, and Ella Qin, 10, students at Campaneria Ballet School in Cary both performed Cupid Variation from Don Quixote.
“I was nervous, but I was also excited, but mostly nervous,” Bella said.
This was the first competition for both girls.
Their teacher, Miguel Campaneria, said his dance school will have a total of five students in the competition, and the older ones will perform on Saturday and Sunday.
He spoke of how proud he was of the performances given by Bella and Ella and how hard it has been to train some of his students due to the pandemic.
“A lot of them did not come to classes for a long time to train,” Miguel Campaneria said.
Now that some government restrictions have been lifted, a small number of students can come to class, but for a long time, he had to teach via Zoom.
He said he feared that YAGP would not hold competitions this year because of COVID-19 but is happy to have his students on stage.
“You can be very good in the studio but what it takes is to be on stage,” Campaneria said.
Safety measures
YAGP stated in a press release that the health and safety of its participants are its main priority, and that it will follow all local, state and federal government guidelines, and theater policies.
Saveliev spoke on Thursday of YAGP’s safety measures, including social distancing, half-hour breaks and cleaning before the next pod of performers.
She said all the young people have to take their temperatures two weeks before the event and their temperatures are taken when they enter Reynolds Auditorium. Also, the competition’s staff and judges take a COVID test before and after the event.
YAGP also has safety measures to help control the number of people entering the lobby and other areas of Reynolds Auditorium.
Everyone is required to wear a mask.
“The kids come in masks, literally in their costumes and makeup then they go on stage,” Saveliev said.
The only place students are given the option to not wear a mask is when they are on stage performing.
“Even backstage, they wear a mask,” Saveliev said.
Although there are more than 100 participants in the competition, Saveliev said that number is about half the amount from last year.
“We physically cannot accommodate (them),” she said. “We have a wait list. Because of the safety precautions, we can’t take as many dancers.”
Both soloists and ensembles compete in the competition.
Saveliev said the groups are typically two and three people but some have five participants and stay within their pods.
In the past she said the competition would have 50 ensembles but this year there are 10 or 12, sometimes less, at an event.
A small number of people are also allowed in the audience.
In addition to less people this year, the competition was extended by an extra day because of the precautions.
Typically, people travel from state to state, but events are aimed for local dancers in 2021.
Also, judges are driving to events rather than traveling on airplanes.
“We had two judges who drove from New York City and two judges who drove from Florida,” Saveliev, who also drove from New York City, said.
