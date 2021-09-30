More than 100 people are expected to participate in Saturday's march for women's reproductive rights in downtown Winston-Salem

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 1 in Mississippi’s bid to have the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion overturned.

Mississippi officials are asking the high court to uphold its ban on most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.

Mississippi officials have told the court it should overrule Roe and the 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey that prevent states from banning abortion before viability. Viability is the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb, around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The court recently allowed the Texas law to take effect that bans abortions after cardiac activity can be detected, around six weeks of pregnancy, before some women even know they are pregnant.

The law is unusual in that it allows private citizens to sue people who may have facilitated a prohibited abortion. The court, split 5-4, did not rule on the constitutionality of the law, but rather declined to block enforcement while a challenge to the law plays out in the courts.

The law, which makes no exception for cases of rape or incest, is not enforced by Texas officials, according to news reports.