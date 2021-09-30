More than 100 people are expected to participate in Saturday’s march for women’s reproductive rights in downtown Winston-Salem, organizers say.
Demonstrators will march from the parking deck at 650 W. Fourth St. to City Hall at 101 N. Main St. The group, Concerned Citizens of Winston-Salem, will stage the event.
The march begins at 2 p.m.
Attendees are asked to stay on the sidewalks, follow traffic lights and not impede other pedestrians who aren’t participating in the march, the organization said.
Attendees also are requested to follow the guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and wear masks.
The event is called the “Reproductive Rights March.” Winston-Salem’s rally is part of Saturday’s women’s marches nationwide for reproductive rights.
Activities are planned for more than 600 “sister marches” Saturday across the United States, the Washington Post reported this week.
“We would like to make it clear that the marches taking place around the country on Oct. 2 aren’t just about women,” said Nicole Hensel, an organizer. “They affect us all.
“Our goal is that our voices are heard resounding throughout the nation that we will not be compliant with such a threat against our rights and our freedom of choice,” Hensel said. “We hope that when the (U.S.) Supreme Court reconvenes on Oct. 4 that they will take all of our voices into consideration and overturn the Texas abortion ban.”
The Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 1 in Mississippi’s bid to have the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion overturned.
Mississippi officials are asking the high court to uphold its ban on most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.
Mississippi officials have told the court it should overrule Roe and the 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey that prevent states from banning abortion before viability. Viability is the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb, around 24 weeks of pregnancy.
The court recently allowed the Texas law to take effect that bans abortions after cardiac activity can be detected, around six weeks of pregnancy, before some women even know they are pregnant.
The law is unusual in that it allows private citizens to sue people who may have facilitated a prohibited abortion. The court, split 5-4, did not rule on the constitutionality of the law, but rather declined to block enforcement while a challenge to the law plays out in the courts.
The law, which makes no exception for cases of rape or incest, is not enforced by Texas officials, according to news reports.
“We need to show strong support in favor of the Women’s Health Protection Act that would take away the ability for anti-abortion state lawmakers to pass restrictive laws regarding abortion care,” Hensel said. “Health care providers have a right to provide abortion care, and their patients have a right to receive that care ...”
The U.S. House has passed the Women’s Health Protection Act that would protect a person’s ability to decide to continue or end a pregnancy and would enshrine into law health care providers’ ability to offer abortion services “prior to fetal viability” without restrictions imposed by individual states.
The Associated Press and National Public Radio contributed to this story.