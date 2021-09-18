More than 100 people at Fun Day to promote planned grocery co-op in Winston-Salem

"It will be convenient for me," Watt said. "I get tired of going to Food Lion and Walmart. My son lift weights, and the store will have nutritious food for him."

Lamar Lewis of Greensboro said that Harvest Market will address the food deserts in Winston-Salem. There is a similar grocery co-op in downtown Greensboro, he said.

"I would love to come here to shop," Lewis said of the planned grocery in Winston-Salem "We have to do something about food deserts.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food deserts as urban neighborhoods and and areas in rural towns without nearby access to fresh, healthy and affordable food.

Doreen Bahm of High Point helped set up a voter registration tent in the shopping center's parking lot during the event.

Bahm also said she welcomed the opening Harvest Market, and she hopes that the store will be successful.

"Customers will have locally grown products and more diverse products" than those available in large chain grocery stores, Bahm said.

In September 2020, the Winston-Salem City Council approved a $300,000 grant for planned store.