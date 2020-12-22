More than 3,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across NC; Forsyth reports 1 additional virus-related death

The Triad and North Carolina have record high COVID-19 hospitalizations, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
There are 3,001 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday.
The 17-county Triad region had 876 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up 59 from Monday. The previous daily high of 829 was reported Friday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past nine weeks. However, the Charlotte-area region currently has 752 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
Experts say the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is linked to people gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday.
With Christmas and New Year's days away, there is reason for more concern, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary.
Gov. Roy Cooper will hold his next COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Forsyth County reported 245 new cases Tuesday for a total of 18,770 since the onset of the pandemic.
The daily high for Forsyth is 353, reported Saturday. The daily number of new cases in Forsyth has exceeded 300 five times since the pandemic began — all since Dec. 9.
One additional Forsyth resident died as a result of COVID-19, raising the overall total to 207. There were six deaths reported Monday and seven on Thursday.
Forsyth is on pace for December to be the deadliest month of the pandemic to date. There have been 41 deaths so far, while there were 45 for all of November.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
DHHS reported 5,255 cases statewide Tuesday. The record high of 8,444 was reported Friday. The statewide total is at 488,902 since March.
The statewide death toll reached 6,291 after an additional 51 deaths were reported Tuesday.
The state's positive test rate was 11.1% out of 46,599 tests conducted Sunday. That's down from a record high of 12.5% out of 61,596 tests conducted Thursday.
Forsyth is listed by DHHS as in the red category for critical community spread, the highest level on the state's alert system.
The percentage of Forsyth's COVID-19 tests returning positive results was at 12.7% out of about 1,450 tests Sunday. The daily high is 12.9%, reached four times this month with the last time being Saturday.
According to Forsyth public health officials, as of Monday, 81.7% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 had recovered, or 15,133 out of 18,525. There were 3,186 active cases in the county.
Cohen recommends that anyone planning to attend a Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday gathering get a COVID-19 test three to four days before the event, and then again after the event.
Free testing sites can be found at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/pop-testing-sites.
