More than 3,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across NC; Forsyth reports 1 additional virus-related death

Forsyth is on pace for December to be the deadliest month of the pandemic to date. There have been 41 deaths so far, while there were 45 for all of November.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.

DHHS reported 5,255 cases statewide Tuesday. The record high of 8,444 was reported Friday. The statewide total is at 488,902 since March.

The statewide death toll reached 6,291 after an additional 51 deaths were reported Tuesday.

The state's positive test rate was 11.1% out of 46,599 tests conducted Sunday. That's down from a record high of 12.5% out of 61,596 tests conducted Thursday.

Forsyth is listed by DHHS as in the red category for critical community spread, the highest level on the state's alert system.

The percentage of Forsyth's COVID-19 tests returning positive results was at 12.7% out of about 1,450 tests Sunday. The daily high is 12.9%, reached four times this month with the last time being Saturday.