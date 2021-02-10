More than 300 Forsyth County residents have died of COVID-19. County reports 8 additional deaths on Wednesday

More than 300 Forsyth County residents have died of COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.
Eight deaths were reported by DHHS, bringing the overall total to 307.
So far, 26 Forsyth County residents have died in February, with at least one each day of the month.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
Statewide, 135 additional deaths were reported for an overall total of 10,181.
DHHS reported Forsyth as having 126 new cases. The February new case count is up to 1,726 and the overall count is at 29,727.
Statewide, 3,833 new cases were reported for an overall total of 805,898.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that "we are still seeing very high levels of spread across North Carolina."
As of Tuesday, North Carolina had administered more than 1.4 million doses of the vaccine.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, 2,291 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Wednesday, down 83 from Tuesday.
The statewide hospitalization count has gone down 15 of the last 16 days. Hospitalizations are at their lowest level since Dec. 7.
The 17-county Triad region reported 557 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday.
The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 15 weeks.
The state's positive test rate was at 7.9% out of 26,185 tests conducted Monday.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 8.3% out of about 900 tests conducted Monday.
As of noon Wednesday, there have been 1.49 million vaccine doses administered in North Carolina, which includes 1.34 million by medical providers and 144,578 in long-term care facilities.
Also as of noon Wednesday, there have been 56,850 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 39,573 individuals receiving the first dose and 17,277 receiving both doses.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 730,454 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 91.3% of the 799,279 cases at that time.
