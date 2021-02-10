 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More than 300 Forsyth County residents have died of COVID-19. County reports 8 additional deaths on Wednesday
0 comments
alert

More than 300 Forsyth County residents have died of COVID-19. County reports 8 additional deaths on Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Novant COVID screening center

The center at 190 Hanes Mall Circle is conducting testing for COVID-19 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Screenings are available without a referral or appointment.

 Walt Unks, Journal

More than 300 Forsyth County residents have died of COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.

Eight deaths were reported by DHHS, bringing the overall total to 307.

So far, 26 Forsyth County residents have died in February, with at least one each day of the month.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

Statewide, 135 additional deaths were reported for an overall total of 10,181.

DHHS reported Forsyth as having 126 new cases. The February new case count is up to 1,726 and the overall count is at 29,727.

Statewide, 3,833 new cases were reported for an overall total of 805,898.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that "we are still seeing very high levels of spread across North Carolina."

As of Tuesday, North Carolina had administered more than 1.4 million doses of the vaccine.

Hospitalizations

Statewide, 2,291 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Wednesday, down 83 from Tuesday.

The statewide hospitalization count has gone down 15 of the last 16 days. Hospitalizations are at their lowest level since Dec. 7.

The 17-county Triad region reported 557 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday.

The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 15 weeks.

The state's positive test rate was at 7.9% out of 26,185 tests conducted Monday.

DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 8.3% out of about 900 tests conducted Monday. 

As of noon Wednesday, there have been 1.49 million vaccine doses administered in North Carolina, which includes 1.34 million by medical providers and 144,578 in long-term care facilities.

Also as of noon Wednesday, there have been 56,850 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 39,573 individuals receiving the first dose and 17,277 receiving both doses.

DHHS said that, as of Monday, 730,454 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 91.3% of the 799,279 cases at that time.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Need a COVID-19 vaccination?

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

The department has filled all vaccination appointments through Feb. 13.

Eligible individuals can go to www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate for more information.

All vaccinations are done at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building, 414 Deacon Blvd. No walk-ins are accepted.

People are asked to remain in their cars until 30 minutes before their appointments. 

Winston-Salem Transit Authority will provide free transportation to the fairgrounds. Call (336) 727-2000 or (336) 727-2648 and ask for the vaccine transportation extension. Residents should call at least 24 to 48 hours before their scheduled appointment when possible.

If it is a second dose appointment, bring your vaccination card with you.

Novant Health

Novant Health Inc. said all of its current vaccination slots are filled.

Appointments can be made through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.

Individuals not in the Novant network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources

Individuals under 65 can pre-register at www.getvaccinated.org

Vaccination clinics: Novant is operating its appointment-only vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

A temporary bus stop has been set up at the site.

Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist patients ages 65 and over can set up appointments by calling 336-70-COVID or online through their myWakeHealth account.

Patients will be updated about vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.

Walgreens

Walgreens stores in Forsyth County will have a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine beginning Saturday.

The pharmacy chain lists stores that are taking vaccination appointments for Saturday at www.walgreens.com.

Need a COVID-19 test?

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

• Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (421 W. 27th St, Gate 9): from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 16, Feb. 23; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13, Feb. 20, Feb. 27.

• Triangle Station EMS (3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem): from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 11, Feb. 18, Feb. 25.

For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#testing.

Novant Health

• Novant Health Inc., 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. No appointment or referral needed. Drive-thru service available.

• Novant's East Winston screening center on Highland Avenue is another option.

GoHealth sites

• 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons;

• 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville;

• 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington;

• 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville;

• 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem;

• 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem;

• 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem. 

For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Testing by appointment only.

Call your primary care physician if you're a Wake Forest Baptist patient, or call 336-716-WAKE or 336-70-COVID if you're not in the network.

Brenner Children’s Emergency Department offers an appointment-only COVID-19 rapid testing for individuals up to 22 years old. To make an appointment, call 336-702-8054. 

For more information, go to www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Impeachment manager shows unseen Capitol footage

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News