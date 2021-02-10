More than 300 Forsyth County residents have died of COVID-19. County reports 8 additional deaths on Wednesday

More than 300 Forsyth County residents have died of COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.

Eight deaths were reported by DHHS, bringing the overall total to 307.

So far, 26 Forsyth County residents have died in February, with at least one each day of the month.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

Statewide, 135 additional deaths were reported for an overall total of 10,181.

DHHS reported Forsyth as having 126 new cases. The February new case count is up to 1,726 and the overall count is at 29,727.

Statewide, 3,833 new cases were reported for an overall total of 805,898.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that "we are still seeing very high levels of spread across North Carolina."

As of Tuesday, North Carolina had administered more than 1.4 million doses of the vaccine.

Hospitalizations