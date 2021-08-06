More than 4,506 new COVID-19 cases in NC. Hospitalizations continue to grow.

County health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that the surge in new cases is concerning since about 38% of adult Forsyth residents are unvaccinated. Around 64% of the county's 12- to 17-year-olds also are unvaccinated.

“In the first week of July, we were averaging six to eight new cases a day, so it’s been a dramatic increase,” Swift said. “We could see daily case counts back into the range that we saw in January and February, though it may not be that high in Forsyth.

“More than 94% of those currently infected are unvaccinated when the vaccine has been readily available for most people since April and May, so that’s very frustrating,” he said.

Swift expressed confidence that Forsyth could have 70% of its adults partially vaccinated by Labor Day.

Swift said there have been few cases of vaccinated people getting a breakthrough case of COVID-19 but that 94% of infected patients are those who were not fully vaccinated.

“The slower we are at people getting the vaccine, the virus can get ahead and potentially mutate into something even more contagious," Swift said.

Statewide numbers

The statewide daily case count has exceeded 3,000 during seven of the last nine days.