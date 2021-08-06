More than 4,506 new COVID-19 cases in NC. Hospitalizations continue to grow.

North Carolina's new COVID-19 cases and the number of hospitalizations related to the pandemic look more and more like the peaks the state saw in January and February.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,506 new cases — up 175 from Thursday's report —and 1,715 related hospitalizations — up 64 from Thursday.
The last time North Carolina saw more new cases was Feb. 11, with 4,568. The state hasn't had this many COVID-related hospitalizations since Feb. 19, when 1,780 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals.
The number of hospitalizations has gone up every day since July 9.
Meanwhile, the Forsyth County case count remained on its upward trend with 136 reported by DHHS Friday, as well as one additional COVID-19 related death.
The last time the Forsyth recorded more new cases was Feb. 26, with 146.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 38,562 cases and 433 deaths.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth update
Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, was categorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk this week.
County health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that the surge in new cases is concerning since about 38% of adult Forsyth residents are unvaccinated. Around 64% of the county's 12- to 17-year-olds also are unvaccinated.
“In the first week of July, we were averaging six to eight new cases a day, so it’s been a dramatic increase,” Swift said. “We could see daily case counts back into the range that we saw in January and February, though it may not be that high in Forsyth.
“More than 94% of those currently infected are unvaccinated when the vaccine has been readily available for most people since April and May, so that’s very frustrating,” he said.
Swift expressed confidence that Forsyth could have 70% of its adults partially vaccinated by Labor Day.
Swift said there have been few cases of vaccinated people getting a breakthrough case of COVID-19 but that 94% of infected patients are those who were not fully vaccinated.
“The slower we are at people getting the vaccine, the virus can get ahead and potentially mutate into something even more contagious," Swift said.
Statewide numbers
The statewide daily case count has exceeded 3,000 during seven of the last nine days.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.07 million COVID-19 cases and 13,736 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 12 since Thursday’s report.
Statewide hospitalizations had dropped to as low as 373 as recently as July 3.
The 17-county Triad region had 347 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, up nine from Thursday’s report.
The statewide positive test rate was 10.6% based on 41,090 tests conducted Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 8.9% based on 1,150 tests conducted Wednesday.
Vaccinations
As of 11:50 p.m. Friday, DHHS said 62% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 58% listed as fully vaccinated.
DHHS’ dashboard lists 4.95 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 55% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
DHHS says 183,247 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 48% of the county population. Including those residents, 196,927 have had at least one dose, or 52%.
Swift said he is encouraged that the partial vaccination rate has reached 36% for Forsyth residents ages 12 to 17, with 31% fully vaccinated.
For 18- to 24-year-olds, the partial vaccination rate is 46%, which includes the 42% of that age group that is fully vaccinated.
336-727-7376