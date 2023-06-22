More than 43,000 people are expected to attend Saturday’s Pride Winston-Salem Parade through the city’s downtown area, organizers say.

Before Saturday’s events, the Pride Winston-Salem Kickoff Party will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Shaffner Inn at 150 Marshall St. SW, the organization said.

Saturday’s parade and other Pride-related events will be held rain or shine, said Kandi Villano, the vice president for Pride Winston-Salem.

Saturday’s forecast calls for 20% to 60% chance of rain with thunderstorms in Winston-Salem with a high temperature of 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

The Pride Winston Festival will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Downtown Arts District on Trade Street, the organization said.

Winston-Salem police will close Trade Street between Fifth Street and Seventh streets for the festival, police Lt. Chris Diamont said Thursday. The closure includes Sixth Street between Liberty and Cherry streets.

The Pride Winston-Salem Parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Fourth and Poplar streets, according to the organization’s website. The parade will travel east on Fourth Street and turn left on Trade Street.

The parade will turn left again on West Fifth Street, and end near the intersection of West Fifth and North Cherry streets, the organization said.

Winston-Salem police will close Fourth Street from Broad Street to Poplar Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Diamont said.

Police also will close Fourth Street from Broad Street to Trade Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Diamont said. The closures will include Trade Street between Fourth and Fifth streets and Fifth Street between Trade and Cherry streets.

The entertainment starts at noon Saturday on the Main Stage at Seventh and Trade streets, the organization said. Entertainment also starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at a second venue, the community stage at Fifth and Trade streets.

A Cocktail Vibes After Party will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Shaffner Inn at 150 Marshall St., the organization said. The Pride Official After Party will be held at 7 p.m. at Roar at 633 N. Liberty St.