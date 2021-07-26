More than 5,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC this weekend

Ten percent were 20 to 29 years old.

Another 10% were 80 and older.

Patients 30 to 39 years old made up 6% of hospitalized patients, and those 17 and under 5%.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that “our cases are going up here, too, and in the counties around us, they are going up a little faster.”

“Our local hospitals are having increased hospitalizations. Numbers are still low overall, but they are all in unvaccinated people. That attests that these are good vaccines,” Ohl said.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said last week the Triad “is well on its way for the delta variant being the variant we see in COVID cases.”

Priest said it is concerning that the delta variant is not necessarily producing the same “classic” symptoms as the earlier version of COVID-19, in particular the temporary loss of taste and smell.