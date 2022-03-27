More than $59,000 in reimbursements linked to Weaver plant fire distributed to 180 Winston-Salem households

As of Friday, 180 households in Winston-Salem have received a total of $59,487 in reimbursement through a city program for expenses they incurred because of the evacuation during the fire at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on Jan. 31, the city said.

The Experiment in Self-Reliance Inc. is administering the program under a contract with the city.

"Our heart goes out to the households affected by the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire," said Twana Roebuck, ESR's executive director. "We are grateful to be a part of this initiative to help get people back on their feet and encourage all eligible households to make an appointment with ESR to file an application."

Appointments can be made online at www.eisr.org or by calling 336-722-9400.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said Tad Byrum, an assistant fire chief with the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

"We do not speculate on the length of any fire investigation," Byrum said.

The reimbursement program is for Winston-Salem residents who live or work within the evacuation area and have a household income that is 80 percent or less of area median income, which varies by household size and is $55,100 for a family of four, the city said.

Households can be reimbursed for hotel bills, meals and other expenses related to the fire, such as replacing air filters in their houses, the city said. Those who were unable to work due to the fire can be reimbursed for lost wages.

Only expenses incurred from 9 p.m. Jan. 31 through noon Feb. 4 will be reimbursed, the city said.

The city will reimburse each household for no more than $1,000, provided that residents can document their expenses with hotel receipts and receipts for other related expenses. Lost wages must be documented with pay statements that show their pay rate.

The $1,000 limit is a maximum reimbursement available per household, no matter the actual expenses and regardless of how many people live at that address, the city said. Households that incurred expenses of less than $1,000 will be reimbursed for their actual expenses.

Residents who do not have documentation can be reimbursed up to $300 per household provided they sign a form attesting to their expenses.

In February, the Winston-Salem City Council allocated $1 million to assist people who incurred expenses or lost wages when the area within one mile of the Weaver plant was voluntarily evacuated during the fire.

Additional details about the reimbursement program are posted at CityofWS.org/Weaver.

