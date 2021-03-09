More than 90,000 vaccinations given in Forsyth. Hugs and small gatherings OK for the fully vaccinated, says expert.

Priest said the vaccine manufacturers are discussing how to adjust to the COVID-19 variants, and "is it another booster of a vaccine we've already given or adjusting the vaccine in 2022 to be designed for particular variants."

"We're encouraged by how the vaccines are performing against the variants even though it may be a little bit less.

"The faster we all get vaccinated, and the faster we all have some protection, the less likely there are to be variants that we can't handle or will require boosters."

Missed appointments

Nikki Nissen, Novant's chief nursing officer, said Tuesday that the system "is seeing an uptick in no-shows for both first and second appointments ... a lot more for first doses."

"That's why we're asking the public to cancel any appointments you have if you've been able to locate an appointment earlier somewhere else," Nissen said. "We're not opening vials until patients are on site."

Priest said he has had patients reach out to him who had gotten their first dose from a vaccine provider other than Novant.

"They tend to be people who got their first dose at the end of the day and are worried about getting their second dose," Priest said.