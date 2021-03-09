More than 90,000 vaccinations given in Forsyth. Hugs and small gatherings OK for the fully vaccinated, says expert.

Hugs are back in play for people who are at least two weeks out from being fully vaccinated for COVID-19, a Novant Health Inc. infectious disease expert said Tuesday.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday changes to its social distancing guidelines that give the OK for fully vaccinated individuals to gather indoors without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart.
Those individuals must have had two doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Another change OKs fully vaccinated individuals gathering indoors in a single household with those considered at low-risk for severe illness, such as children and grandchildren.
The CDC cited as an example vaccinated grandparents visiting their grandchildren.
"I think it is fine (to give hugs) if everyone has been vaccinated," Novant infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest said Tuesday. "Those kinds of personal touch are really missed.
"The guidelines are good news and should be encouraging that we're getting closer to a return to normal life even if we're not quite there yet.
Priest said that "we do have to use some caution," citing a slight uptick in new cases from the partial re-opening of public events over the past two weeks and the slow arrival of COVID-19 variants in the Triad and statewide.
Priest said that fully vaccinated individuals don't have to go into a 14-day quarantine if exposed to someone with COVID-19 as long as the fully vaccinated person remains asymptomatic.
"For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing in public settings around those who are not vaccinated or in multiple households with unvaccinated people," Priest said.
"They are advised to avoid medium- and large-size public gatherings and to still get tested if you experience any COVID-19 symptoms."
Vaccination update
As of Friday, there have been 93,176 vaccinations administered in Forsyth County. That includes 55,966 adults receiving the first dose, or about 15% of county residents.
Almost 10% — 37,210 — have received both doses.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said March 2 that 52% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older had received their first dose, along with 47% of those ages 65 to 74.
About 31 million Americans — or only about 9% of the U.S. population — have been fully vaccinated so far, according to the CDC.
“With more and more people vaccinated each day, we are starting to turn a corner,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday.
Walensky called the guidance a “first step” toward restoring normalcy in how people come together.
She said more activities would be recommended for vaccinated individuals once caseloads and deaths decline, more Americans are vaccinated, and as more science emerges on the ability of those who have been vaccinated to get and spread the virus.
Priest said the vaccine manufacturers are discussing how to adjust to the COVID-19 variants, and "is it another booster of a vaccine we've already given or adjusting the vaccine in 2022 to be designed for particular variants."
"We're encouraged by how the vaccines are performing against the variants even though it may be a little bit less.
"The faster we all get vaccinated, and the faster we all have some protection, the less likely there are to be variants that we can't handle or will require boosters."
Missed appointments
Nikki Nissen, Novant's chief nursing officer, said Tuesday that the system "is seeing an uptick in no-shows for both first and second appointments ... a lot more for first doses."
"That's why we're asking the public to cancel any appointments you have if you've been able to locate an appointment earlier somewhere else," Nissen said. "We're not opening vials until patients are on site."
Priest said he has had patients reach out to him who had gotten their first dose from a vaccine provider other than Novant.
"They tend to be people who got their first dose at the end of the day and are worried about getting their second dose," Priest said.
"We get specific allotments from the state for second doses, and we work with our patients to ensure that they get the doses they need.
"We certainly encourage any entity that is providing the two-dose series of COVID vaccine to account for providing the second dose, and not leaving patients hanging from an inability to schedule the second dose."
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
336-727-7376