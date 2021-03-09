More than 90,000 vaccinations given in Forsyth. Hugs and small gatherings OK for the fully vaccinated, says expert.

Walensky called the guidance a “first step” toward restoring normalcy in how people come together.

She said more activities would be recommended for vaccinated individuals once caseloads and deaths decline, more Americans are vaccinated, and as more science emerges on the ability of those who have been vaccinated to get and spread the virus.

Priest said the vaccine manufacturers are discussing how to adjust to the COVID-19 variants, and "is it another booster of a vaccine we've already given or adjusting the vaccine in 2022 to be designed for particular variants."

"We're encouraged by how the vaccines are performing against the variants even though it may be a little bit less.

"The faster we all get vaccinated, and the faster we all have some protection, the less likely there are to be variants that we can't handle or will require boosters."

Missed appointments

Nikki Nissen, Novant's chief nursing officer, said Tuesday that the system "is seeing an uptick in no-shows for both first and second appointments ... a lot more for first doses."