More walk-in appointments added for COVID-19 vaccine.

Novant Health Inc., Wake Forest Baptist Health and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health are offering more walk-in vaccination slots, as experts say the drop in requests for the vaccine may slow herd immunity.
Novant is providing walk-in vaccinations at its Hanes Mall site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The number of walk-in slots is subject to available supply each day.
People with appointments can opt for a walk-in appointment or reschedule for an earlier slot at www.GetVaccinated.org.
Walk-in vaccinations allow people to get their doses "in the flow of their lives," said Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant.
"I've got an hour at lunch, I'm going to go over and do that," Priest said. "It provides more opportunity for folks who are really busy."
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said first vaccine doses are being offered daily at the the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building.
"We stop one hour before the (8 p.m.) close of our clinics each day," Swift said.
Baptist is offering walk-in Pfizer first-dose appointments from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Downtown Health Plaza, 1200 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem.
Walk-in availability is regularly updated on the hospital's website and on social media, spokesman Joe McCloskey said.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, a Wake Forest Baptist infectious disease expert, said the walk-in vaccination option "is an added convenience to those in our community and helps ensure we continue to responsibly use every dose with minimal waste.”
Vaccinations plateauing?
Forsyth vaccine providers have given 121,590 individuals at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of noon Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
DHHS reports that 31.8% of Forsyth residents, or 123,528 out of an estimated 388,453, have received at least one dose, and 97,075, or 25.4%, are considered fully vaccinated.
Blurring the reporting lines is that an estimated 25% of people who have received a vaccine dose in Forsyth are not county residents, as well as the Forsyth residents who got their first or both doses outside the county.
Local and state health officials have said for months that the main challenge would be getting enough individuals to be vaccinated to achieve the 65-75% required to approach herd immunity status.
That task has been daunting, whether because individuals are leery of vaccines in general, whether they question the efficacy and safety of the vaccines, or whether they want to wait weeks, if not months, to see if there is any negative reaction in the first groups of vaccinated.
DHHS reported Tuesday that nearly 47% of North Carolinians ages 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, while 35.1% in that age group are fully vaccinated.
There have been 6.52 million doses administered in North Carolina: 3.63 million first doses of Pfizer and Moderna; 2.64 million second doses of Pfizer and Moderna; and 252,829 single doses of Johnson & Johnson.
"It's a function of what we've said from the beginning, that to get through the pandemic and not have it drag on an on, we're going to need to get more and more people vaccinated," Priest said.
"If we don't do that, we could have peaks and valleys with hospitalizations that go on for months and no end in sight if enough people aren't vaccinated."
Priest said that part of the slowdown in demand "is that people who have been anxious to get vaccinated have done so."
"It may not have been super convenient for them yet ... or they don't see the value in it."
Priest said that when "people hear the benefits of vaccination, and how safe it is and how it makes a difference for their families and communities, they tend to get it."
"We're trying to remove every single barrier we can, but there are ideological and political reasons that are often based on information that isn't factual," Priest said.
COVID metrics
DHHS reported Forsyth with 29 new cases Tuesday — the lowest daily count since 13 on April 5.
It represented a break from a daily average count of 66 since April 5. The Forsyth total for the pandemic is 34,582.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth, keeping the total at 369.
Statewide, the daily case total was 1,200 on Tuesday, continuing a five-day pattern of lower counts.
The statewide pandemic total is at 951,566.
The state had an additional 19 deaths for a pandemic total of 12,437.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
However, COVID-19 related hospitalizations continue to surge, reaching a six-week high of 1,170 in Tuesday's report. That's up from 1,096 in Monday's reports and as low at 859 on March 27.
By comparison, the daily peak for the pandemic is 3,990 on Jan. 14.
The 17-county Triad region reported 245 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday, up 19 from Monday.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 7.4% based on 19,911 tests performed Sunday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9 and had a recent high of 8.5% on April 11.
For Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 5% of 300 tests performed Sunday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
"When we were down at our lowest levels of hospitalization admissions a few weeks ago, we said this number is going to go up, so we were not caught off guard," Priest said.
"It's a manageable number right now; certainly, we would like for it to be lower."
Priest said that Novant hospitals currently are able to handle the increased volume from community spread, "but we don't want people to be hospitalized when we have a highly effective vaccine.
