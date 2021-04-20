More walk-in appointments added for COVID-19 vaccine.

Local and state health officials have said for months that the main challenge would be getting enough individuals to be vaccinated to achieve the 65-75% required to approach herd immunity status.

That task has been daunting, whether because individuals are leery of vaccines in general, whether they question the efficacy and safety of the vaccines, or whether they want to wait weeks, if not months, to see if there is any negative reaction in the first groups of vaccinated.

DHHS reported Tuesday that nearly 47% of North Carolinians ages 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, while 35.1% in that age group are fully vaccinated.

There have been 6.52 million doses administered in North Carolina: 3.63 million first doses of Pfizer and Moderna; 2.64 million second doses of Pfizer and Moderna; and 252,829 single doses of Johnson & Johnson.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's a function of what we've said from the beginning, that to get through the pandemic and not have it drag on an on, we're going to need to get more and more people vaccinated," Priest said.

"If we don't do that, we could have peaks and valleys with hospitalizations that go on for months and no end in sight if enough people aren't vaccinated."