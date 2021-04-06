More walk-in slots open for people who want the COVID-19 vaccination in Winston-Salem.

“We’re going to have plenty of supply for everyone who wants to be vaccinated,” Cooper said.

“We’re all going to play a part — physicians, family doctors, ministers, public figures, friends, family members — in pushing up demand and getting as many people vaccinated as possible,” Cooper said.

Cohen said there “are certain pockets where there are more appointments available than there are folks to fill them.”

“I would encourage folks to find a first available appointment that is near and accessible to them.”

Cohen said one of the next steps is getting vaccine appointments established with primary care physicians, pharmacies and other settings.

Local outlook

Local health officials have said they may be challenged to fill all of the 7,500 slots for Saturday's mass-vaccination events.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is available to those ages 16 and 17.

“We definitely are seeing a slowdown in the number of our vaccine appointments being taken,” Swift said. “It’s the slowest it’s been so far.”