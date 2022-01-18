More winter weather on the way for Triad

While ice-covered streets kept many Triad residents homebound Tuesday, another weather system is expected to bring more wintry weather later in the week, forecasters say.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced that classes would be canceled Wednesday for the second straight day after Sunday’s storm and the Martin Luther King. Jr. holiday Monday. The city of Winston-Salem said garbage, yard-cart, brush and leaf, and recycling collections would be delayed at least until Thursday.
As for the next round of wintry weather, an Arctic cold front will move into the area Thursday, bringing a chance of rain in the afternoon, a mix of rain and snow in the evening, then snow and possible freezing rain overnight, Gail Hartsfield, a meteorologist in the Raleigh office of the National Weather Service, said Tuesday.
Less than an inch of precipitation is likely from that system, she added.
Forecasters are less certain about conditions going into the weekend, however.
A low pressure system, expected to stall off the Atlantic coast, will bring “waves of low pressure” to the area Friday, Hartsfield said. That will send moisture into the already cold air, creating “rounds of risk” for freezing rain and snow.
While forecasters said Tuesday it was too soon to accurately predict precipitation types and totals for the end of the week, “we’re talking about a fairly heavy amount of something frozen or freezing,” Nick Petro, another meteorologist in the weather service’s Raleigh office, noted in a weekly video weather update Tuesday.
Petro said snowfall is more likely for the Triad Friday and Friday night, with freezing rain a higher probability to the south and east.
Highs in the mid-40s are expected Thursday before dropping to the low 20s Thursday night when the cold front moves through, according to the weather service. Temperatures are expected to only reach the upper 20s Friday and fall into the teens overnight.
The forecast calls for sunny skies but cold temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. The weather service is expecting highs in the mid-30s Saturday and low-40s for Sunday, with overnight lows in the upper teens.
Still recovering
About 4 inches of snow and sleet, along with a layer of frozen rain, fell in the Triad on Sunday.
Still-slick roads Tuesday made the lighter-than-normal morning rush hour treacherous for many workers who attempted to make the commute.
While city and state crews had cleared most major roads in Winston-Salem by Monday night, many secondary streets were still covered with thick layers of ice Tuesday.
City crews continued to treat secondary streets with salt Tuesday but suspended plowing Monday night, said spokesman Randy Britton.
“We found that plowing streets actually exposed more icy areas and really just uncovered the snow and left streets in really poor condition,” he explained in a video update Tuesday.
Those conditions made driving an exercise in futility in some areas, including at and near the intersection of West End Boulevard and Seventh Street near downtown, where several vehicles slid off the road. Two of them hit utility poles directly across from one another on Seventh.
Other vehicles attempted to climb a nearby hill, but had to slide down and go back the way they came.
Slick surfaces also made conditions treacherous for pedestrians trying to negotiate sidewalks, outdoor stairways and yet-to-be cleared parking lots that still looked best suited for ice skating Tuesday.
“It’s been an exceptionally busy day for falls and medical calls,” said Daren Ziglar, director of emergency services in Forsyth County.
Local emergency rooms also were impacted.
“During any winter weather storm that brings snow and/or ice to the Triad, our emergency departments typically see an increase in cold weather-related injuries,” said Dr. Michael Fitch, professor of emergency medicine at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Wake Forest School of Medicine. “Over the past few days, we have seen a similar mix of patients seeking care for injuries suffered from slips, falls and vehicle crashes as we have experienced during other inclement weather events.”
The thick layers of ice that remained in many areas Tuesday evening after a partial daytime thaw didn’t start out that way, Hartsfield, of the weather service, said.
“You still have snow accumulation around and with the sunshine, it melts off and refreezes,” she explained.
In some areas, what began as several inches of snow Sunday eventually changed to nearly solid ice by Tuesday.
Sunny skies and high temperatures expected to reach the mid- 40s Wednesday will help thaw some of the remaining ice and snow ahead of the next weather system, but overnight lows in the mid-20s will lead to refreezing, Hartsfield said.
