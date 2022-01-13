Most regional hospitals compliant with federal price-transparency regulations

The Triad's three main healthcare systems are in full compliance with meeting federal regulations to improve price transparency for patients, the state's attorney general said Thursday.
However, the attorney general's office lists eight community or specialty hospitals in the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region as not being fully compliant as of Thursday.
The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rolled out Jan. 1 implementation of a hospital price-transparency initiative.
Every hospital "will be required to provide clear, accessible pricing information online about the items and services they provide," CMS said. Hospitals may face civil monetary penalties for noncompliance.
The review released Thursday found that 122 hospitals statewide are fully compliant with the CMS regulations.
Meanwhile, 16 hospitals are not compliant with the requirement that they provide a machine-readable list of services and prices. Hospitals listed in that category are Alleghany, Ashe, Hugh Chatham in Elkin, Northern in Mount Airy and Randolph in Asheboro.
One hospital — Holly Hill — is not compliant with the requirement that it provide a consumer-friendly shoppable list.
Eight hospitals are not compliant with either, including Kindred in Greensboro, LifeBright in Stokes County and Select Specialty in Greensboro.
The attorney general’s office said some hospitals in the non-compliant categories have said they still are in the process of updating their tools to comply with the regulations.
In June, Stein wrote North Carolina hospitals "to encourage them to come into compliance to better provide patients with the information they need to make informed choices about their health care."
“When hospitals make their prices transparent it empowers patients to shop around and keeps health care costs in check,” Stein said.
“I’m encouraged with North Carolina hospitals’ widespread compliance with price transparency requirements, especially in light of the unprecedented strain two years of COVID has wrought.
“I will do everything in my power to ensure that patients have access to the information they need to make the right choice for their care and their money," Stein said.
Melonie O’Connell, vice president of pricing strategy for Novant Health Inc., said in June that the initiative requires hospitals to provide a cost estimator and a public list of prices for all procedures. O'Connell said they are new offerings by Novant.
The initiative, implemented by the Trump administration, is the latest attempt at aiding consumers who want to comparison shop for health care, whether a hip replacement, annual physical or colonoscopy.
It's also meant to address concerns about "surprise medical bills," typically patients being billed at an out-of-network rate without being notified of the higher out-of-pockets costs associated with that level of care.
"Hospital price transparency helps Americans know the cost of a hospital item or service before receiving it," CMS said.
Richard Craver: 6 stories that defined 2021
COVID-19 and politics, whether local, state or national, spilled over from 2020 to saturate much of how 2021 has been defined.
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump led to an intriguing split vote of North Carolina's two Republican U.S. senators on whether to convict.
The arrival of the one-year anniversary of the pandemic proved to stir an array of emotions as local residents tried to process everything that’s happened by mid-March 2020 ... and continues to date.
The socioeconomic spillover from COVID-19 persuaded two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches to chose transformation over construction for their new worship centers.
Politics seeped into how high school sports are overseen with a Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The spark behind House Bill 91 appears to have been a slow burn of nearly two years between a GOP senator and NCHSAA leaders.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion is that the pandemic has led more North Carolinians to retire early, or to finally follow through on delayed retirement plans dating back potentially to the Great Recession.
Finally, Truist Financial Corp. Kelly King retired as chief executive by reflecting on a career — and life — path that represented his Christian faith, a hard-driven work ethic, a belief in giving back and discovering and acting on a purpose forged during a spiritual awakening.
Those are major reasons why King, who could spend his retirement days anywhere, is coming back to Winston-Salem. There’s some unfinished business to accomplish here.
The decision on whether to convict a twice-impeached former President Donald Trump split North Carolina's two U.S. senators.
The one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic stirred an array of emotions as people tried to process everything that happened over the pa…
Mindful of the need to be faithful stewards of offerings and donations, two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches chose transformation over…
Legislative effort to dissolve N.C. High School Athletic Association has been brewing for nearly two years
The Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association seemed to come from way beyond left field.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion, one with significant socioeconomic implications, could be that the pandemic has …
When Kelly King began working for BB&T Corp. in 1972, his career aspiration was working as a branch manager near his eastern North Carolin…
336-727-7376