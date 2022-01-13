Most regional hospitals compliant with federal price-transparency regulations

Eight hospitals are not compliant with either, including Kindred in Greensboro, LifeBright in Stokes County and Select Specialty in Greensboro.

The attorney general’s office said some hospitals in the non-compliant categories have said they still are in the process of updating their tools to comply with the regulations.

In June, Stein wrote North Carolina hospitals "to encourage them to come into compliance to better provide patients with the information they need to make informed choices about their health care."

“When hospitals make their prices transparent it empowers patients to shop around and keeps health care costs in check,” Stein said.

“I’m encouraged with North Carolina hospitals’ widespread compliance with price transparency requirements, especially in light of the unprecedented strain two years of COVID has wrought.

“I will do everything in my power to ensure that patients have access to the information they need to make the right choice for their care and their money," Stein said.