Mother of slain Mount Tabor student says her son was a good boy who didn't deserve to die from gun violence

The mother of a slain Mount Tabor High School student says her son was a good boy who didn't deserve to be a victim of gun violence.

"This is so hard," Shannon Clark said about coping with the death of her son, William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. "This is hard. My baby is gone, and he is never coming back."

Miller, 15, died Wednesday at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist after he was shot at 12:05 p.m. at the high school. The alleged shooter, who is believed to be a Mount Tabor student, was arrested later Wednesday.

Authorities haven't released the suspect's name, age and whether he has been charged or any details about the circumstances that led to the shooting. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office hasn't told her exactly how her son was shot at Mount Tabor, Clark said.

"I'm hurt," Clark said repeatedly. "I don't understand any of it."

Clark talked about her son after a balloon release was held in Miller's honor Friday evening at Quarry Park in Winston-Salem. More than 130 people, including Miller's family members and friends attended.

Clark said she decided to help stage the balloon release after she received many phone calls and text messages about her son.