Mother of slain Mount Tabor student says her son was a good boy who didn't deserve to die from gun violence

The mother of a slain Mount Tabor High School student says her son was a good boy who didn't deserve to be a victim of gun violence.
"This is so hard," Shannon Clark said about coping with the death of her son, William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. "This is hard. My baby is gone, and he is never coming back."
Miller, 15, died Wednesday at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist after he was shot at 12:05 p.m. at the high school. The alleged shooter, who is believed to be a Mount Tabor student, was arrested later Wednesday.
Authorities haven't released the suspect's name, age and whether he has been charged or any details about the circumstances that led to the shooting. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office hasn't told her exactly how her son was shot at Mount Tabor, Clark said.
"I'm hurt," Clark said repeatedly. "I don't understand any of it."
Clark talked about her son after a balloon release was held in Miller's honor Friday evening at Quarry Park in Winston-Salem. More than 130 people, including Miller's family members and friends attended.
Clark said she decided to help stage the balloon release after she received many phone calls and text messages about her son.
"I just want these young kids to know that there is more to life than what they are out here doing," Clark said. "I want the world to know my baby's name. It's William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., and (he's) not the little boy who got shot in school."
Clark said she begged Miller not to go school Wednesday after he woke up late that morning.
"I was like, 'William, just stay home. What is the point?'" Clark asked her son.
William replied, "'No ma', I can make it,'' Clark said. "I watched him brush his teeth. I watched him comb his hair. I watched him put his shoes on."
As he left their home, Clark saw the side of William's face. Miller then walked out of a side door, and that was last time she saw her son alive, Clark said.
"He wanted to go to school," Clark said.
After she got a phone call Wednesday that there had been a shooting at Mount Tabor, Clark couldn't reach her son on his cell phone, she said.
"His phone wasn't even on," Clark said. "I jumped in my car and took off."
Clark said that gun violence is killing too many of the city's residents.
"All of these guns and stuff like that — they need to put these guns down," Clark said. "Guns kill people.
"My son didn't deserve that," Clark said. "He was a good boy."
William Miller had the biggest smile, his mother said.
"I'm going to miss that smile," Clark said. "I'm not going to see that smile any more."
"I just want these young people to know to get their education and travel," Clark said. "There is more to life than guns and being a part of groups."
Clark said she has had about three hours of sleep since Wednesday's shooting.
"I have two other kids," Clark said. "Lord knows where I am going to get the strength to continue to go on, but I'm trying."
Clark said she appreciated the various prayer vigils that have been held throughout Winston-Salem since her son died.
"It lets me know the love that people had for my son," Clark said. "It's amazing."
Her son was a special child who was full of joy, his mother said.
"He had a lot of friends, and I didn't know that he had all of these friends," she said.
William Miller had a big heart, and he was a great brother and son, Clark said.
In order to save children from gun violence, the city needs to have more recreation centers and programs for young people who often spend their time on social-media apps and websites, Clark said.
Moments before the balloon release, Maxine Walters, Miller's great aunt, led the event's attendees in a prayer.
"God, we know this is a tragic moment," Walters said in her prayer. "But God, mend the broken hearts."
Walters asked God to comfort Clark in the coming days.
"I can't even image losing my child," Walters said.
After the event, Amber Fogle of Winston-Salem said that her daughter knew Miller.
"As a mother, it hurts my heart to see this continue to go on," Fogle said. "It's time to make a change, so there will not be other mothers burying their children."
PHOTOS: Balloon Release for William Chavis Renard Miller Jr.
