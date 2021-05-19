 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash late Tuesday in Winston-Salem, police say
Police lights (copy)
Getty Images

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say a man was critically injured Tuesday evening when his motorcycle was struck by an SUV, according to a news release from Winston-Salem Police.

Police started receiving 911 calls at 9:39 p.m. about the crash at the intersection of Patterson and Indiana Avenues. The motorcyclist was taken to Wake Forst Baptist Medical Center; His name was withheld pending notification of his family, police said in the news release.

Preliminary investigation into this crash suggests an unsafe movement may have been a contributing factor, the release said.

The news release did not state if any charges were filed late Tuesday.

