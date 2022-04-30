Motorcyclist dies in wreck in Winston-Salem

A motorcyclist died Saturday following a wreck on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem Police said.

At approximately 5:16 p.m. officers responded to a collision at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the U.S. 52 Northbound ramp.

The preliminary investigation showed that Carl Alrena Holland, 63, of Winston-Salem was driving a 2002 Yamaha Vmax motorcycle east on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said. Ulizer Ruiz Silva, 41, of Winston-Salem was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe west on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Silva made a left turn from North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive onto the ramp for U.S. 52 Northbound and in front of Holland’s path of travel, police said. Holland’s motorcycle and Silva’s Tahoe collided in the intersection, police said.

Holland was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin for Holland has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is the sixth motor vehicle fatality of 2022 compared to 11 at the same time in 2021.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.